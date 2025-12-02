Reverend Obofour has added his voice to the ongoing debate about the late Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangement

The preacher highlighted the rights and responsibilities of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu regarding the famous singer's funeral plans

Some social media users have commented on Revenred Obofour's video, which blogger Felix Adomako posted online

Reverend Obofour has shared his views on the ongoing debates surrounding the passing of Ghanaian Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel mentioned that he hails from the same tribe as the late musician.

Reverend Obofour says he supports Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to plan his funeral while calling for peace between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Reverend Obofour sides with family head Kofi Owusu

In a video posted by award-winning celebrity blogger Zionfelix on December 1, 2025, Reverend Obofour claimed that some members of Daddy Lumba’s burial committee are mentally unstable.

This statement has sparked heated discussions online. The pastor urged the family head, Kofi Owusu, to remove such individuals from the committee to ensure a dignified burial.

He went on to commend the judge who presided over the legal disputes surrounding the case, stating that she handled the matter excellently.

Reverend Obofour calls for unity amid criticism

Reverend Obofour noted that Daddy Lumba’s decision to settle with two women before his passing shouldn’t cause controversy.

He encouraged Ghanaians to stop the criticism, adding that even Muslims marry more than three wives, and that both the legal and “non-legal” wives should come together to give Lumba a proper burial.

Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, rock black ensembles to his one-week observance.

Obofour shares personal connection with Daddy Lumba

Reverend Obofour also shared a touching memory of the late musician. “He once called me when I was being criticised online.

He advised me not to respond to anyone. He said even though people had spread many rumours about him, he never responded.

That advice has stayed with me to this day. I was deeply pained when I heard of his passing,” he said.

He added, “Lumba has been a legend since the cassette era, right through to social media days. That alone speaks volumes. Abusuapanyin, stay firm. Don’t let any ‘mad person’ disturb the process. Give him a peaceful send-off. May God bless the judge who gave the ruling. This is what happens when a mentally unstable person is put on a funeral committee.”

On Odo Broni, he remarked, “It’s not easy for a woman like her to have six children. She’s done well. Both spouses should be strong during this tough time.”

