The late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has spoken for the first time since she lost the Odo Broni court case

The grieving first widow assured her fans worldwide, especially Team Legal Wives, of victory in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Serwaa's video, which has gone viral on Instagram

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has addressed her fans.

The German-based Ghanaian has spoken for the first time since her late husband's demise on July 26, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, says the God she serves will fight all her battles for her after the court announced Odo Broni as a legal wife. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Akosua Serwaa addresses fans after court ruling

Akosua Serwaa has expressed her sincere gratitude to her fans, popularly called Team Legal Wives, for their unwavering support after her unfruitful fight to be recognised as the sole wife of her late husband.

In a trending video, she acknowledged the support and loyalty of evangelist Papa Shee for representing and speaking on her behalf after court hearings.

She assured her fans of victory as her legal counsel announced their intention to appeal at a higher court.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa addressing Team Legal Wives is below:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa addressing her supporters

Some social media users have sympathised with Akosua Serwaa after blogger Felix Adomako posted her video on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

amekfashion stated:

"Awww...God bless you waati...God will fight for you. Aww May God strengthen her. ❤️."

walwitzer stated:

"Wow, this is the first time we’ve seen her speak. So soft spoken ❤️❤️."

tantigh stated:

"Team Legal Wives, we move 😍."

vivera_milinery_accessories stated:

"Hmm, she's felt neglected for so many years; if she had had this love earlier, she would have spoken out and been free earlier than his death. It is well, mama😢❤️."

daribila stated:

"Maa Akosua, why am I crying. It is truly well with your soul.....our God will speak for you❤️❤️❤️."

ade_obs stated:

"This is the beginning of greater things for you, Obaapa. God got you!!!."

amanyarko_mcd stated:

"I’m just soo emotional and teary mpo. Mummy God’s with you wa te ❤️❤️."

iamephya_beckie stated:

"The woman is beautiful, trust me😍."

auntieblik stated:

"Joy is coming Mama😍."

maame_simplicity stated:

"I’m emotional, Mama. You’ve been through a lot, and look at how beautiful you’re looking now. We will win. God will never forsake us. Hugs 🤗 and kisses. 😘."

akosuaappiah stated:

"Original Mama Lumba🥰🥰🥰🥰Akosua Serwaa made in Ghana. You are a legend. God bless you. We love you mummy 🫶🫶🙏🙏🙏."

awuraa_adwoaa stated:

"Woman of grace❤️❤️❤️🔥."

mshasford stated:

"Am crying mpo 😢😢😢😢 ah Awurade."

kojo__kay__ stated:

"Sorry for ur loss mummy 💔…. Nyame b3 di waasem amawo mummy 🙏🙏❤️."

Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared as the late Daddy Lumba's sole legal wife flopped at the courts. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Judge explains why Akosua Serwaa lost case

The trial judge in the Daddy Lumba widowhood case outlined why she ruled against Akosua Serwaa’s petition to be declared as the late singer’s sole legal wife.

Serwaa had requested the court to declare her his sole legal spouse, and the only person permitted to perform widowhood rites at the musician's funeral.

But on November 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court issued a decision that caused a stir on social media.

Trial judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD) ruled that Akosua Serwaa failed to prove she was legally married to Daddy Lumba under the ordinance in Germany.

She instructed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to allow both women to conduct the widowhood rites at the late musician's funeral and stated that they should be regarded as his traditional spouses.

Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's wedding video appears

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the footage of Akosua Serwaa's wedding to Daddy Lumba leaking on social media after the Kumasi High Court verdict.

The couple appeared to be in a good mood in the social media video as they signed the paperwork necessary to be officially registered as husband and wife in Germany in 2004.

