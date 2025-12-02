Pastor Isaac Forson, founder of the True Faith Miracle Centre, has reportedly been charged with murder after his daughter, Abigail, accused him of poisoning her mother

Popular Ghanaian pastor and gospel singer, Isaac Forson, founder and leader of the True Faith Miracle Centre, has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder.

Reverend Isaac Forson was accused by his daughter, Abigail, of being responsible for her mother, Mrs Evelyn Forson’s death.

Abigail alleges that her mother told her before she died that Pastor Forson poisoned her, a claim she alleges has been proved by a post-mortem conducted on the late Mrs Forson.

Her claims have led to a bitter feud between father and daughter, which has led to her being arrested multiple times based on her father’s complaints.

Reverend Isaac Forson charged with wife’ murder

Oyerepa FM host, Auntie Naa, announced the latest development in the case in a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on December 1, 2025.

According to the popular radio host, Pastor Forson had been charged with murder based on the advice of the Attorney General after studying the case docket.

At the height of her feud with her father, Abigail Forson reported him to Auntie Naa for their case to be adjudicated, during which Isaac Forson allegedly admitted to some of the charges laid against him in regards to his wife’s death.

Auntie Naa expressed joy over the news of Pastor Forson facing murder charges and said justice would always be served when she’s involved.

