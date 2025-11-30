Hajia Bintu thrilled fans on her 28th birthday as she shared elegant photos of herself looking dazzling and in a breathtaking gown

The social media influencer also offered fans a closer glimpse of her baby girl, Vel, as she appeared in a few of the images

Hajia Bintu's post stirred positive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their well-wishes on her big day

Ghanaian social media sensation, Hajia Bintu, sparked excitement on social media after sharing photos of herself and her baby to celebrate her birthday.

Hajia Bintu celebrates her 28th birthday with exclusive photos of herself and her baby, Vel.

Born on November 30, 1997, the TikToker celebrated her 28th birthday by giving Ghanaians a closer glimpse of her daughter, Vel.

Clad in a breathtaking gown and a beautifully draped skirt, she radiated elegance and sophistication as she served Ghanaians with a slideshow of birthday images.

“Happy birthday to myself🎉.This year was a blessing, and I owe it all to God✨. Here’s to even greater heights ahead. 🚀❤️,” she wrote.

The photos contained a few images of Hajia Bintu and her daughter draped over her shoulder, with her face hidden but showing off more of her appearance to the public than before.

Hajia Bintu welcomes baby girl

Born Naomi Asiamah, the well-known model, social media influencer, and businesswoman rose to fame with her provocative content on social media.

Hajia Bintu shared videos on TikTok and Instagram flaunting her voluptuous figure, which quickly gained her millions of followers.

Rumours went viral earlier this year that she had become pregnant, causing a stir on social media.

She left the public eye during her pregnancy and eventually announced that she had welcomed her first child on October 3, 2025.

In an Instagram post, she disclosed her baby's name and shared her excitement about her new journey.

"On 3rd October, 2025, I became a mother, and it’s been the most beautiful, humbling, and joy-filled journey I’ve ever known. This journey has been everything I dreamed of and more. Overflowing with love, growth, laughter, and the purest kind of joy I’ve ever known."

"The sleepless nights, the little giggles, the quiet moments of wonder, and every part of it have filled my heart beyond measure. I’ve never felt this kind of peace, this kind of purpose, or this much happiness. Motherhood has changed me most beautifully; it’s softened my soul, opened my heart, and filled my days with pure joy. Here’s to new beginnings, endless love, and a future brighter than I ever imagined because my greatest blessing is finally here."

