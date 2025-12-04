Nana Agradaa arrived at the Amasaman High Court for her 15-year appeal hearing, creating a tense atmosphere around the premises

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, came to the court early and was seen closely following the prison officers as they escorted his wife from the bus

Security officers and Asiamah worked together to block media cameras, preventing new images of her current state from being captured

On December 4, 2025, Nana Agradaa appeared at the Amasaman High Court for the hearing of her appeal against the 15-year prison sentence she received last November.

There was tension around the court, with reporters and curious onlookers, as well as a heavy security presence, anticipating a large crowd.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, was one of the first to arrive. Asiamah got to the court very early and waited for the prison bus carrying his wife.

He stayed near the entrance, pacing back and forth, waiting for his better half. He seemed clearly worried, as he hoped they would win the appeal case this time around.

When the prison bus finally rolled in, everyone watched as officers escorted Nana Agradaa. As soon as she stepped off the bus, cameras went wild as photographers tried to capture shots of her.

Asiamah shielded Agradaa from the cameras

Angel Asiamah quickly moved closer, following the officers who held her by the arms and guided her to the courtroom.

He kept his eyes fixed on his wife, trying to position himself to avoid Agradaa being captured by the cameras.

Security officers worked hard to prevent reporters from taking updated photos of her.

They formed a protective circle around her, using their bodies to shield her from the cameras.

Angel Asiamah helped, stepping in front of the media several times to obstruct their shots as the officers moved Agradaa inside.

It was clear he cared about her dignity and didn’t want any unflattering pictures circulating online. The scene was chaotic, with people eager to get a glimpse

The case continues to draw significant public attention because of the dramatic events surrounding her arrest, conviction, and now the appeal.

Social media reacted to Agradaa's Court Appearance

Social media users have reacted strongly to Nana Agradaa’s court appearance.

Many praised Angel Asiamah for standing by his wife and protecting her from the media, describing his actions as admirable and respectful.

Others focused on Agradaa’s situation, expressing sympathy for her and debating the implications of her 15-year sentence.

The videos and photos shared online quickly circulated, sparking discussions across platforms about loyalty, justice, and public scrutiny, with reactions ranging from supportive messages to critical opinions.

Check out some comments from TikTok below:

Nana Akua commented:

"In fact, Asiamah has done well paaa he is not ungrateful 👏."

Sarahandycreation commented:

"Respect to Mr Asiamah. Who you marry is more important than when you marry. He has earned a lot of respect from people. This man has done very well. I always pray that in life you get someone who will stand with you in your darkest time."

Linda Padmond commented:

"The man is very honest and loyal, still being by his wife 😥."

Nana Ama commented:

"Why am I crying 😭😭 Aww Asiamah may God bless him 🙏🙏."

AccraMakeup/skincare store commented:

"God bless the husband she really made a right choice with him."

