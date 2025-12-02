Ghanaians got a rare glimpse of Nana Agradaa since being jailed after a video showed her being escorted into a prison van at the Accra High Court on December 2, 2025

The jailed preacher reappeared before the court for a hearing in her case with Appiah Biblical, in which she is accused of breaching Ghana's Cybersecurity Act

The video of Nana Agradaa, covered from head to toe and heavily guarded by prison officers, stirred sorrow among Ghanaians on social media

Nana Agradaa has stirred sadness on social media after a video of her at the Accra High Court emerged on social media.

Footage of Nana Agradaa at the Accra High Court on December 2, 2025, surfaces and stirs sadness among Ghanaians. Image credit: @sammykaymedia/Instagram, @dailywatchtvonline, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

The controversial televangelist, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua, reappeared before the court in Accra for a hearing in her case with Appiah Biblical.

Along with her brother, 1Gig, and one other defendant, Nana Agradaa is accused of distributing explicit images of pastor Appiah Biblical.

The offence, which constitutes a breach of the Cybersecurity Act, occurred in 2021 when the preacher allegedly ordered the images to be broadcast on her private television channel, Thunder TV (now Today TV), amid a sustained feud with her colleague pastor.

The feud emanated from an amount of GH¢ 10,000 that Nana Agradaa alleged Appiah Biblical owed her and was refusing to pay.

She was arrested and granted bail of GH¢200,000, with two sureties to be justified.

Following her incarceration for fraud and charlatanic advertisement on July 3, 2025, she has appeared before the High Court on several occasions for the continuation of the case.

She has reportedly requested a plea bargain from the Attorney General, Dominic Ayine, but failed to make any progress on her plea because her lawyers were absent during the previous hearing on November 19.

Below is a TikTok video with details of Nana Agradaa and Appiah Biblical's court case.

Nana Agradaa reappears before High Court

On December 2, 2025, the case between Appiah Biblical and Nana Agradaa resumed at the Accra High Court.

Angel Asiamah arrived early at the premises to support his wife, who was transported from the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region to the heart of the capital, Accra.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Daily Watch TV online, Nana Agradaa was seen being escorted out of the courtroom into a prison van back to jail.

In the footage, recorded from a discreet distance, the jailed televangelist was completely covered from head to toe to keep her face hidden.

Prison officers guarded her back to the prison van, with her husband, Angel Asiamah, seen following them.

Below is the TikTok video of Nana Agradaa at the Accra High Court.

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh