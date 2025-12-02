Daddy Lumba's first daughter, Denise Ama Saah Fosu has released a video inviting Ghanaians to her father's funeral in Kumasi

The video showed Denise Fosu and two of Daddy Lumba's daughters with Odo Broni standing behind their elder sister

Coming after the brouhaha about Lumba's wives and the funeral date, Denise's video has triggered massive reactions online

Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosu, the first daughter of Daddy Lumba, arrived in Ghana on Sunday, November 30, 2025, for her late father's funeral.

Following her arrival, Denise Fosu, has released a video inviting her father's fans and the general public to the funeral on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

In the video, Denise is spotted inside her father's East Legon with grandpa (brother of Daddy Lumba's father) and two of her siblings, children of Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni.

Clad in mourning cloth and seated beside the old man, Denise Fosu spoke on behalf of the family with her siblings standing behind them.

"Hello, my name is Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosu, the eldest daughter of the late Charles Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba. I'm here, representing my entire family today. We'd like to kindly invite you to my father's funeral which will take place on the 13th December in Kumasi. We wish all well-wishers and mourners to join us to celebrate his life."

Daddy Lumba's family in a legal tussle

The video of Denise Fosu comes amid issues surrounding the funeral her late father. The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based partner, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare Akosua Serwaa the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

The judge further thus that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

