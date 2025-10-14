Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, has taken over Instagram with her birthday photos

The celebrity mom and award-winning movie producer wore breathtaking gowns to celebrate her special day

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and others have commented on Samira Yakubu's birthday photos on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah’s manager, Samira Yakubu, recently shared birthday photos on Instagram that captivated her followers.

For this special occasion, she donned three exquisite, custom-made gowns designed by talented Ghanaian fashion designers, each showcasing her impeccable style and elegance.

Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, slays in beautiful outfits for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @samirayakubu.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's manager rocks black suede gown



Samira Yakubu radiated elegance and proved that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore a custom-made gown which accentuated her curves and featured intricate detailing on the sleeves, making it a standout piece.

Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in a black gown ahead of her manager Samira Yabuku's birthday. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's manager accessorised her look with a coordinating black turban adorned with golden embellishments that complemented the gown's luxurious fabric.

To complete her ensemble, Samira Yakubu carried a rectangular clutch purse, adding a chic touch to her overall appearance.

Samira Yabuku shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Alhamdulilah for another day to seek knowledge, grow in faith, guide me to the straight path and grant me wisdom, strength, patience and make a positive impact in the world. grateful for the gift of life."

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's manager in a black gown are below:

Jackie Appiah's manager models white corseted gown



For another breathtaking photoshoot, Samira turned heads in a striking white corseted gown made from high-quality, luxury white brocade fabric.

This design skillfully highlighted her post-childbirth figure, allowing her to pose confidently like a supermodel.

She paired the elegant gown with a matching turban, uniquely designed with gold accents, which perfectly harmonised with her elegant gold earrings.

Samira Yakubu exuded both confidence and charm with her smile and pose, making the gown’s features shine even brighter.

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's manager in a white gown are below:

Jackie Appiah's manager rocks white ruched gown



In yet another striking look, Samira showcased her fashion prowess with a magnificent white ruched gown featuring a long flowing cape, celebrating her new age with style and grace.

She wore expensive gold strappy platform shoes that added height and sophistication to make her stand out among other birthday celebrants.

Samira Bawumia wrote an emotional caption to express not only her personal fashion sense but also her desire for blessings in the upcoming year.

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's manager in a white gown are below:

Jackie Appiah and others promote Ghanaian movie industry



Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kafui Danku, the CEO of the National Film Authority, who brought together both veteran and emerging actors for a viral video shoot aimed at promoting the sector.

Among those featured were Jackie Appiah, Gloria Sarfo, Kalsoume Sinare, and other well-known actresses, showcasing their dedication to revitalising the industry.

Many social media users lauded Kafui Danku for leveraging her influential role to rejuvenate the struggling movie landscape, highlighting the importance of collaboration within the arts community.

Source: YEN.com.gh