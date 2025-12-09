The Kristo Asafo Mission has demoted Osebo the Zaraman from his leadership position in the church

In a statement by the church council, the fashionista was dismissed from his role for alleged violation of their rules

Osebo's demotion at the Kristo Asafo Mission church has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian fashionista and social media personality Seth Appiah Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, has reportedly been relieved of his leadership duties at the Kristo Asafo church over alleged misconduct.

Over the years, the popular boutique owner has publicly spoken about his affiliation with the church founded by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, where he reportedly held a leadership position.

Following Apostle Safo's demise at the age of 113 on Sunday, September 14, 2025, Osebo played a key role in organising his 40-day observance event.

Kristo Asafo church reportedly demotes Osebo

In a YouTube video that surfaced on social media on Monday, December 8, 2025, a prominent member of the Kristo Asafo Mission council noted that they had reached a resolution and that Osebo no longer held any top position in the church.

According to the unidentified man, the fashionista had breached several rules, including alleged disrespect of some church leaders in leaked audios after rumours of a rift between Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children following his death.

He noted that Osebo had been barred from embarking on evangelical works at any of the church's various branches in Ghana and abroad after a meeting on November 25.

The social media personality was no longer permitted to hold public speaking events at the numerous branches.

He said:

"The church elders held a meeting and made a decision regarding an individual. The person is Mr Seth Appiah, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman."

"We have made a resolution concerning Osebo the Zaraman, stating that he is not a pastor, evangelist, national officer, or even a school teacher."

"The second resolution is that he has no right to visit any Kristo Asafo branch in Ghana or abroad to go and speak or deliver a speech or any of his self-styled sermons."

The council member noted that he and his colleagues arrived at their decision after Osebo ignored their calls and failed to show up for a meeting to respond to the charges against him.

He noted that the fashionista would only be recognised as a regular church member at any of their branches in Ghana and abroad.

The council member also threatened to take disciplinary action against any Kristo Asafo Mission church pastor who would allow Osebo to embark on evangelism at their branches.

Reactions to Kristo Asafo demoting Osebo

