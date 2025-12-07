Road Tragedy: NDC Communications Officer Dies in Fire Accident

NDC’s South Tongu Communication Officer, Nicholas Akorbotu, has died in a tragic motorbike accident in the Volta Region

The incident occurred on Friday, December 5, 2025, after a collision involving three motorbikes led to a fuel fire

Akorbotu’s bike was burnt beyond recognition, and one other person was also confirmed dead at the scene

The South Tongu Constituency Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nicholas Akorbotu, has reportedly died in a road accident.

According to a report sighted on Ghanaweb, the incident occurred on Friday, December 5, 2025, while he was on his way to Sogakope in the Volta Region.

South Tongu NDC communications officer, Nicholas Akorbotu, dies in a road accident.

Source: Facebook

The accident happened after a collision involving three motorbikes, with one of the bikes reportedly carrying fuel in a container and a passenger.

Following the collision, the fuel spilled and ignited, resulting in a fierce fire that caused the death of the NDC communicator.

"This extra fuel ignited, causing a fire. The resulting blaze destroyed Akorbotu's bike, burning it beyond recognition. Tragically, one other person died at the scene of the incident. The unfortunate incident took place around Adaklu," a post by Sogakope Updates said.

Before his untimely death, Nicholas Akorbotu was the Volta regional monitoring and evaluation officer for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The South Tongu Constituency Secretariat confirmed Nicholas’s death.

"It is with profound sorrow that we write to inform party executives, members, stakeholders, sympathisers and the general public of the sudden death of our Constituency Communication Officer, Mr. Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu. This sad event occurred yesterday, Friday, 5 December 2025, in a motorcycle accident along the Adaklu stretch of the Ho–Sogakope road while returning from work to Sogakope for the weekend," portions of the statement read.

NDC loses a committed member

According to the statement, Nicholas was a committed and hardworking party official who brought clarity in messaging and innovation to our political communication in the constituency.

"He ensured that the communication outfit truly became the voice that bridged the gap between government and community by sharing every detail of information on government policies and programmes. His zealousness and determination to duty will always be remembered. His untimely death is a big blow to our party and a stark reminder of the uncertainty of life," the statement further said.

"On behalf of Chairman Michael Tsikudo, Hon. Maxwell Lukutor (MP), and Hon. Victoria Dzeklo (DCE), we express our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. We mourn with his wife and children at this tough moment and pray the good Lord comforts and strengthens them," it added.

Popular NDC Youth activist Kofi Wayo Central reportedly passes away on November 4, 2025.

Source: UGC

NDC youth activist passes away

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that popular NDC Youth activist Kofi Wayo Central had passed away, leaving friends and associates mourning.

Kofi Wayo's passing was confirmed by the MP for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, in a post on Facebook.

Known for his hard work for the party and relationship with others, Kofi Wayo has been saluted online

