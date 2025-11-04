Osebo the Zaraman has spoken about the rumoured feud between Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children, Adwoa Safo and Kwadwo Safo Jnr

In an interview, the controversial fashionista spoke about the disclaimer that was issued against the late inventor's son

Osebo the Zaraman also detailed the succession issues regarding the children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo

Ghanaian businessman and member of the Kristo Asafo Mission church, Seth Appiah Richard Brown, known as Osebo the Zaraman, has reacted to rumours about a rift between Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children after his demise.

Following Apostle Kwadwo Safo's death on Thursday, September 14, 2025, speculations emerged that there were issues between his two children, Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, after the family released a disclaimer.

In the disclaimer, the late inventor's family warned the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Nana Kwadwo Akofena.

The family also advised that all issues about the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

Osebo speaks on rumoured Kantanka children rift

In an interview with blogger Sammy Kay Media on Monday, November 3, 2025, Osebo noted that he had a good relationship with Kwadwo Safo Jnr and had last conversed with him on the phone two weeks ago.

In response to the disclaimer against Apostle Safo's son, the fashionista noted that the family released it due to an issue that had emerged.

He said:

"I am cool with Kwadwo Safo Jnr. The last time I heard from him was two weeks ago."

"The children are many. The men alone are three. Aside from that, Kwadwo Safo Jnr is not the eldest, so if the family comes out with such a statement, there should be a question mark. Why him and not others? It means there is an issue somewhere."

"Maybe the family released that statement because of that issue. He, whom the statement was about, in particular, knows that what the family said is right. He knows why the family issued the disclaimer."

Osebo declined to respond to some allegations against the former Kantanka Group of Companies CEO over his actions before his father's demise.

Speaking about the late Apostle Safo's succession plan, the fashionista clarified that the late inventor chose Adwoa Safo over 20 years ago as the person to carry out his duties after his death.

He explained that Kwadwo Safo Jnr was anointed as the leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission years ago, before he was stripped of his position in the family companies.

Osebo noted that Adwoa Safo was not the leader of the family's church and could not elect another person to lead them due to her position as the queen and her being a woman.

He stated that the church's constitution, written by the late Apostle, stipulated that only one of his three sons could become a leader based on some good behavioural traits.

The fashion boutique owner also dismissed claims that Adwoa Safo and Kwadwo Safo Jnr were entangled in a heated feud after their father's feud.

The video of Osebo speaking about the rumoured rift between Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children is below:

Kristo Asafo Mission church's constitution emerges online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kristo Asafo Mission church's constitution emerged on social media after the late Apostle Safo's 40-day observance event.

The document contained the succession plan laid down by Apostle Safo in the aftermath of his death.

The document showed an amendment, which detailed the revocation of Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s appointment as the next leader of the Kristo Asafo church.

