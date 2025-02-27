Great Ampong, in an interview, offered an emotional apology to President Mahama over his controversial campaign song

The gospel musician also shared the reason behind releasing a new song to apologise for his actions in the campaign season

Great Ampong's emotional apology to President John Mahama has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Great Ampong has offered an emotional apology to President John Dramani Mahama over his NPP campaign song.

In a recent interview on Neat FM, the gospel singer expressed regrets over some lyrics in the song, which was seen as a dig at President Mahama in the lead-up to the December 2024 general elections in Ghana.

Great Ampong said he had sought forgiveness and mended his relationship with God over the issue and that he would not be unhappy if Ghanaians criticised or insulted him.

"I am happy I have come here to apologise from the bottom of my heart. I have re-established a good relationship with God. That is what I want. If Ghanaians come together to insult me after I finish, I will be happy that I am on good terms with God again."

The gospel musician apologised to President John Mahama and explained that he did not mean to disparage him with his song.

He noted that some individuals who wanted to create confusion between him and the president associated him with the song and used his images to make disrespectful remarks about him.

"I want to use this platform to apologise to him that I didn't mean anything negative when I released my song but people tagged his picture to it to do a lot of things. I am begging him. I did not mean it that way and that some people used it against him. He should forgive me."

Great Ampong also appealed to Ghanaians to forgive him for his past conduct, saying that he had composed a new song to apologise to President Mahama because of the advice he received in the aftermath of the 2024 elections.

The veteran gospel singer's remarks come after he recently released a song to apologise for his actions during the 2024 election campaign.

Before the elections, Great Ampong, who was a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, released a campaign song, Ɛmmoa Asɛm Nkoaa featuring Kaakyire Kwame Appiah and Naphtali.

In the song, he appeared to take a swipe at President Mahama, who was then the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

Below is the video of Great Ampong apologising to President John Mahama:

Ampong's apology to Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

D & D commented:

"If Mahama hadn’t won, would this man have come to apologise😏?"

Nana Kay said:

"Masa, please would you have apologised if the NDC had lost the election? You are a hypocrite."

Achuro commented:

"You made me delete all your music from my phone because you insulted my president."

Jack said:

"Never involve yourself in politics Kojo. That place is slippery."

Sammy Bright Odoom commented:

"If Ampong said he didn't mean it, then he is a big liar. I see your apology is not from your heart."

