Agradaa's Heaven Way International Ministry church building is experiencing a rapid decline amid the televangelist's imprisonment

In a video, a blogger showed the current state of the building, with people sleeping on the compound, and several items stolen

The current state of Agradaa's Heaven Way International Ministry church has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa's church, Heaven Way International Ministry, continues to face rapid infrastructural deterioration amid her 15-year jail sentence at the Nsawam Female prison in the Eastern Region.

Agradaa's Heaven Way International Ministry church faces rapid deterioration as homeless people occupy the premises. Photo source: @gossipavenue, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

The controversial priestess-turned-evangelist was handed the hefty punishment for her fraud and charlatanic advertising crimes. She has also subsequently appeared in court for other pending legal cases against her.

Following Agradaa's incarceration, reports emerged that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had seized the Heaven Way International Ministry church as part of their investigations into her financial activities.

The alleged seizure of the church located in Weija has eventually restricted Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, and members from accessing the property.

Agradaa's church faces rapid deterioration

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, blogger Gossip Avenue visited the Heaven Way International Ministry church to inspect the current state of the building.

The blogger's visit to the church coincided with Agradaa's court appearance for her case with Osofo Appiah Biblical for violating provisions of the Cybersecurity Act by allegedly broadcasting explicit images of her colleague on TV.

Speaking at the church premises, the blogger also claimed that apart from the church, other properties belonging to the imprisoned televangelist had also been seized by EOCO and the government of Ghana.

Agradaa's Heaven Way Champion International Church is left completely flooded after a heavy downpour. Photo source: @ladywasity, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Touring the church, the blogger encountered some individuals who appeared homeless and had converted sections of the premises into their personal homes and were comfortably sleeping.

The church compound, which had once been fully cemented, had been left in a muddy and filthy state due to the constant flooding in the premises.

The ceilings and some parts of the roofing had caved in, and the painting, which once made the building a centre of attraction in the community, was rapidly fading.

Some individuals had also invaded the church to steal the fans installed on the walls for the air conditioners inside the building. Behind the church's wall, a dumping site for plastic products intended for recycling had been created.

The TikTok video showing the current state of Agradaa's Heaven Way International Ministry church is below:

Agradaa's church's current state stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nanayere commented:

"Agradaa's biggest mistake was not taking advice from anyone! She was the pharaoh of our time! This is sad!!"

Ismail Atitso said:

"They should give it to someone for poultry farming."

Nii Ofoliquaye wrote:

"Nam1 is walking free on the street."

Flooding incident at Agradaa's church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a flooding incident at Agradaa's Heaven Way International Ministry church.

In a video filmed by a TikToker, the embattled televangelist's church premises was fully covered with running water following a downpour the previous day.

The TikToker explained that he recorded the video of the church on behalf of Agradaa.

Source: YEN.com.gh