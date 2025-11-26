Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, has organised a renovation exercise for the Heaven Way Champions International Church following recent videos showing its state

The church founded by the jailed televangelist fell into disrepair after she was jailed for 15 years in July, with floodwater, weeds, and filth surrounding its premises

A video of the repair works has surfaced on social media, with Ghanaians praising Angel Asiamah for finally taking action to solve the issue

The Weija-based church, founded by the jailed televangelist, grabbed headlines in the months after she was imprisoned over its concerning state.

Nana Agradaa’s church falls into disrepair

After Nana Agradaa was jailed on July 3, 2025, a TikToker visited the premises of the church to take stock of its condition.

In the viral video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Heaven Way Church appeared to have disintegrated just a few weeks after her imprisonment.

The video showed the church’s surroundings overrun by filth, weeds, and rainwater, with the wall appearing crumbled.

The church’s overall aesthetic appeared rundown and sparked waves of concern online.

On October 22, another TikToker, Akosua Takyiwaa, paid a visit to follow up.

In a video she shared, the church’s condition remained poor in Nana Agradaa’s absence, with a pool of stagnant, contaminated water surrounding the premises.

The TikToker slammed Angel Asiamah over his failure to fix the church’s condition after his wife was incarcerated.

Despite several viral videos on the issue, the church’s condition did not improve.

On November 6, another video surfaced on social media, showing the Heaven Way Church completely flooded after a downpour.

The heavy flooding blocked all paths to the church's compound, making it inaccessible to people while the building appeared to still be in a dilapidated state, with overgrown weeds circling it.

Below is a TikTok video showing the state of Nana Agradaa’s church.

Nana Agradaa’s church undergoes facelift

Following the constant videos showing the church’s condition, Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has been spotted working to solve the issues at the church.

In a video shared by Agradaa Ba Gyemeso on TikTok, Pastor Asiamah organised his subordinates to work on the church’s surroundings.

The video showed them with an excavator, which was reportedly used to create waterways to help with handling the flood problems.

Others were seen with weedicides to kill the weeds that remained overgrown around the church.

Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, who is one of Asiamah’s junior pastors, said the church’s location made it inevitable that they faced such issues, but they were working to solve them in a more sustainable manner.

Ghanaians applauded Angel Asiamah and his team for working hard to renovate the church’s surroundings to make it more appealing to the public.

The TikTok video is below.

Nana Agradaa’s appeal date set

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa’s appeal was scheduled to commence on December 4, 2025.

An Amasaman High Court judge set the date to hear the jailed evangelist’s appeal against the Accra Circuit Court judgement on July 3, 2025, which sentenced her to 15-years in prison.

