Ghanaian businesswoman Priscilla Serwaa Akoto has opened a new beauty salon after nine years of being a celebrity hairstylist

The alleged girlfriend of Nana Ama McBrown's ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, has inspired many with her entrepreneurship journey

Some social media users have congratulated Serwaa Prikels after she shared videos and photos on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown's ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah's alleged girlfriend, Serwaa Prikels, has expanded her business.

The hairstylist has launched an ultramodern salon building as part of her expanding business empire in East Legon.

Nana Ama McBrown’s ex-husband’s alleged girlfriend, Serwaa Prikels, opens a high-end beauty salon.

McBrown's ex-husband’s alleged girlfriend opens salon

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur, Priscilla Serwaa Akoto, popularly known as Serwaa Prikels, has received numerous congratulatory messages after launching her new business.

The hairstylist has renovated a two-story building to offer a range of beauty services to her high-profile clients.

Serwaa Prikels looks gorgeous in a stylish dress for her photoshoot before announcing her new salon. Photo credit: @serwaaprikels.

In addition to selling quality hair units, Serwaa Prikels has introduced hair washing, braiding, and a training academy to attract more clients and give back to society through her training services.

"After 9 years of hard work, rises and falls, tears, determination, and consistency… EL ROI said YES! Thank you, my Father, my LORD, my GOD! We are open for services from 2pm today . Visit us and let our team take care of your hair beautifully. 💚."

Serwaa Prikels slays in green dress

Ghanaian businesswoman Serwaa Prikels looked classy in a two-piece ensemble as she posed in her new beauty salon. The style influencer exuded "boss lady" vibes in a crisp, designer long-sleeve top paired with an olive green sleeveless knee-length dress for the photoshoot.

The hair vendor radiated confidence with a centre-parted coiled hairstyle and bold makeup to complete her look.

McBrown's ex-husband’s alleged lover marks birthday

Ghanaian hairstylist Serwaa Prikels, alleged to be Nana Ama McBrown’s ex-husband’s girlfriend, celebrated her birthday in style. She embraced simplicity in a white long-sleeved shirt dress paired with glamorous high heels.

Serwaa accessorised her look with the popular Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery set and a gold wristwatch, cementing her status as one of the most fashionable entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Serwaa Prikels flaunts legs in short skirt

Award-winning Ghanaian style influencer Serwaa Prikels has inspired her female fans with her daring two-piece ensemble.

She looked effortlessly chic in a stylish white knitted top paired with a short pleated skirt that flaunted her toned legs.

She styled her look with a brown designer bag and modelled in white strappy high heels to complete her fashionable ensemble.

McBrown announces her divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who announced her divorce in a viral interview with Cookie Tee on TV3.

The 48-year-old disclosed that she got married traditionally, and dissolving her marriage was a simple task without any legalities.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's video as she claimed that her ex-husband is a free man.

