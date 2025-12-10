Award-winning Ghanaian TikToker influencer Hajia Bintu has caused a stir with an expensive gift for her baby girl

The new celebrity mother bought a pricey gold bracelet from a luxury shop as her daughter achieved a milestone in her life

Some social media users have praised beauty influencer and entrepreneur Hajia Bintu for giving her daughter an opulent lifestyle

Ghanaian TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu, whose private life is known as Naomi Asiamah, has pampered her newborn with expensive gifts.

The new mother looked thrilled as she shared the beautiful photos on Instagram.

Hajia Bintu Gifts Gold Bracelet to Her 2-Month-Old Baby

Hajia Bintu gifts her daughter gold bracelet

The young celebrity mother, Hajia Bintu, has inspired many expectant women as she flaunts Baby Vel's lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

In her latest photo, the CEO of a luxurious beauty salon looked angelic in a white, three-quarter-sleeved button-down top and matching trousers.

Hajia Bintu flaunts her curves in a stylish outfit for her dinner date before her pregnancy. Photo credit: @hajiabintu.

She wore a classy ponytail and bold makeup while holding her beautiful baby girl for the adorable photoshoot. Baby Vel didn’t disappoint either, looking stunning in a white bodysuit and matching headscarf.

The new mom shared these beautiful photos as she sat on a couch, with balloons tied to it, featuring the text "Happy 2 Months, Vel."

The Instagram photos are below:

Hajia Bintu announces her pregnancy

TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu nearly broke the internet when she finally shared her beautiful pregnancy video online.

She looked magnificent in a ruched dress during her baby shower, months before her delivery, surrounded by close friends and family.

The overjoyed new mom was overwhelmed with emotions when she discovered she was expecting a baby girl. She jumped with excitement in the trending video, which generated over 400 comments on Instagram alone.

"On 3rd October,2025,I became a mother and it’s been the most beautiful,humbling and joy filled journey I’ve ever known."

"This journey has been everything I dreamed of and more.Overflowing with love,growth,laughter and the purest kind of joy I’ve ever known.The sleepless nights,the little giggles,the quiet moments of wonder and every part of it has filled my heart beyond measure."

"I’ve never felt this kind of peace,this kind of purpose or this much happiness.Motherhood has changed me in the most beautiful way,it’s softened my soul,opened my heart,and filled my days with pure joy.Here’s to new beginnings,endless love,and a future brighter than I ever imagined because my greatest blessing is finally here."

The Instagram video is below:

Hajia Bintu celebrates her 28th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TikToker Hajia Bintu, who delighted her admirers by sharing sophisticated pictures of herself looking gorgeous in a stylish gown on her 28th birthday.

In a handful of the photos, the famous social media influencer and video vixen gave fans a closer look at her little daughter, Vel.

Social media users responded well to Hajia Bintu's tweet, with many Ghanaians wishing her a happy birthday.

