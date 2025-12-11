Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Lady Dentaa, a consultant for the Grammy Recording Academy, has acknowledged that Ghana has a vast pool of talent capable of earning Grammy recognition

The award-winning media personality cited musicians like Rocky Dawuni, Samini, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy

Some social media users have commented on Dentaa Amoateng's trending interview with Fifii Pratt on Aluta FM

British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and producer, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, has shared her take on Shatta Wale's contribution to the music industry.

The former gospel musician spoke about how Ghanaian musicians can win a Grammy to gain global relevance.

"Shatta Wale and Beyoncé Collaboration Was Ghana's Best Shot at a Grammy": Dentaa Amoateng Claims

Source: Instagram

Dentaa Amoateng discusses Shatta Wale, Beyoncé collaboration

Ghanaian media personality Dentaa Amoateng has claimed that Ghana missed an opportunity to secure its first Grammy Award with Shatta Wale’s collaboration with global music icon Beyoncé.

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt’s show on Aluta FM on December 10, 2025, Dentaa Amoateng said the song ‘Already’ should have positioned Ghana for a Grammy win.

The consultant for the Grammy Recording Academy made this statement after Ghana once again missed out on a nomination ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards, despite music from Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sherif, and others making headlines on international music platforms.

"Ghana missed out on a huge opportunity with Shatta. The time he did the collaboration with Beyoncé was the perfect time for that to have been nominated. Shatta is someone who can get us there," she stated.

The Instagram video is below:

Dentaa Amoateng discusses her relationship with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian motivational speaker Dentaa Amoateng has disclosed that she has only met Shatta Wale once in her life.

She recounted a recent phone call with the leader of the Shatta Movement, who she described as a comedian. Dentaa Amoateng stated that Shatta Wale has a great personality, and Ghanaians should accept him just as he is.

"He was excited; he was like, ‘Yes, we need to meet. I have been looking for you. I would have married you if we had met 15 years ago" she recalled with laughter. “Love him or hate him, take him like a comedian. He is so funny,” she noted.

Dentaa Amoateng to unite Stonebwoy and Wale

Dentaa Amoateng claimed that she can envisage Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Samini performing a song together. She publicly disclosed that she would seek God’s guidance in her quest to reunite the two biggest dancehall musicians in Ghana.

The founder of GUBA highlighted that she would approach the award-winning musicians in hopes that peace would reign between them.

The Instagram video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh