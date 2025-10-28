Ghanaian media personality Dentaa Amoateng MBE has confirmed that she sang the Wo Ye Nyame hit song in a viral video

The famous TV personality proved her singing prowess during a live interview on the Joy Prime entertainment show

Some social media users have applauded the songstress, Dentaa MBE, for opening up about her God-given talent

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Dentaa Amoateng MBE has caused a stir after she disclosed that she used to be a gospel singer.

The President of GUBA made this known during her latest interview with George Quaye on Joy Prime.

Meet the singer behind Wo Ye Nyame

Ghanaian producer, who was recently honoured with a diplomatic passport by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has stated that she is the person who sang the viral Wo Ye Nyame song, which most churches use for worship sessions.

The brand influencer, who has become the bridge between Ghanaians in the motherland and those in the diaspora, impressed many after she sang her first hit song during the live TV interview.

For the interview, Dentaa MBE looked ethereal in a stylish African print dress and long braids hairstyle as she spoke about her love for singing and what led her to record an album.

The Instagram video of Dentaa Amoateng MBE singing her first viral gospel song is below:

Dentaa MBE mourns with Nana Konadu's family

The host of The Dentaa Show has paid a touching tribute to the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings after her passing on October 23, 2025.

The outspoken business leader posted a photo of herself and the late women’s advocate, who funded lots of women’s initiatives through the 31st December Women’s Movement.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

"Today we mourn the passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Former First Lady of Ghana a trailblazer, advocate for women’s empowerment, and an enduring symbol of leadership and grace.

May her soul rest in eternal peace. 🤍."

The Instagram photos are below:

Dentaa MBE flaunts her first son

Ghanaian philanthropist Dentaa MBE has posted photos of her son to celebrate his birthday.

Adansi Amoateng, who turned a year older on May 26, 2025, looked tall and grown in the viral photos.

The 17-year-old, known for his high fashion sense, looked dashing in a stylish ensemble and sneakers as he posed with his celebrity mother.

The proud celebrity mother looked effortlessly chic in a white long-sleeved shirt and a denim jumpsuit which rocking a beautiful braids hairstyle.

The Instagram photo is below:

