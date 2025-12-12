The final funeral rite for the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has been halted by the court

The elder sister of the late legendary musician Ernestina Fosuh has thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the difficult times

Some social media users have blasted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu after the video of Daddy Lumba's funeral setup emerged online

The setup for the late Ghanaian Highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has surfaced online.

The final funeral rites for the legendary musician were scheduled to take place at Heroes Park on December 13, 2025.

Video of Poor Setup for Daddy Lumba’s Funeral Trends After Court Injunction

Ghanaians blast Abusuapanin over Lumba's funeral setup

Some Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment after a video of the supposed setup for Daddy Lumba’s funeral surfaced online.

Fans of the "Makra Mo" hitmaker reacted with heartbreak and confusion upon seeing the preparations made to bury one of Ghana's greatest musicians of all time.

Some expressed anger at the state of the setup, stating that even low-paid workers wouldn’t be buried in such a manner.

Others sympathised with the team who had worked tirelessly, unaware that their efforts would be cut short.

Fans react to Daddy Lumba's funeral setup

Some Ghanaians have blasted the late Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin

Harriet Abaaro stated:

"I don't understand you people.we all know that's the venue pls.picture or no picture it's not a priority."

Desmond Sugar Voice stated:

"Tv3 u people no get news Anne a drunk man is speaking."

Omane Kingsley Clarkson stated:

"Eiii Asem oh, Ghana."

Akosua Ampadu stated:

"They just want to embarrass Lumba. Why the rush?."

Akwasi Ampofo stated:

"Watch the last part Watchiman take your."

Southpaw Tetteh Emmanuel commented:

"They are so much concerned about their funeral to the life they live whilst alive,He is dead and gone no funeral could bring him back alive."

Adam Fusein stated:

"This man has started the funeral so fast ,Akoaa ay3 fine."

Edward Jedidiah stated:

"Maybe they're going to do his father birthday party there rather. Nkwaseakeka no d))so dodo."

Court issues injunction on Daddy Lumba’s funeral

The maternal family of the late musician, Daddy Lumba, filed an injunction with the Accra High Court, prohibiting the first respondent, Kofi Owusu, the head of the family (Abusuapanyin), from planning his funeral.

Additionally, the court prohibited Transitions Funeral Home, the third defendant, from releasing the body until the substantive issue is settled.

The court emphasised the importance of considering the merits of the case, pointing out that affidavits presented to it indicated that the immediate family had been excluded from the funeral plans.

The judge stressed that due process and proper family engagement must be upheld, acknowledging that postponing the funeral could result in higher expenses.

Otumfuo breaks silence on Lumba's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has distanced himself from the late Daddy Lumba's burial plans.

According to reports, the Asantehene instructed the late singer's family to consult Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the traditional monarch from their homeland.

The Asantehene's comments regarding Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements generated conflicting responses on the internet.

