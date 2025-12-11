Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has become very active on social media since leaving Ned Nwoko's house.

In a viral Facebook post, the young mother of two shared her relationship plans with her followers after her video sparked debate online.

Regina Daniels Says She Will Never Remarry After ‘Traumatic’ Experience with Ned Nwoko

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels Talks About Her Marriage Experience

Regina Daniels, who has openly shared her candid opinion about the institution of marriage after being married to Ned Nwoko for over five years, recently posted a video of herself enjoying a Christian song while rocking a daring two-piece outfit. The famous influencer, who has currently left her matrimonial home to focus on her career in London, claimed that "God is her guy" and that she was His "special born."

This post sparked a conversation as many speculated that her marriage to Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko was finally over. One of Regina Daniels' followers asked if the 25-year-old would consider marrying again soon, but the fashion entrepreneur’s response got many fans talking.

"Nope! Traumatised with that institution," she replied.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' post

Some social media users have commented on Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' video as she spoke about her marriage and kids. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Amara Kasie Obiefuna

God is your guy and type shiit in one sentence. This girl you don’t have respect ooo

Regina Daniels

Amara Kasie Obiefuna rapo with your God your own way nne….my own understands me type shiiit.

Eyey commented:

"Still looking beautiful and I'm still crushing on you oo even though you don drop two, as you don pack grandpa aside, maybe you go reason me."

Yung Ken commented:

"We haven't seen you in Lamborghini lately, be like nah keke dey onboard."

Vivian Sweet reacted:

"Person wey survive wetin you survive suppose Dey happy. You won nne . You are a strong girl."

Regina Daniels talks about her kids

In the comment section, another curious fan asked Regina Daniels if she missed waking up with her kids, preparing them for school, and cooking their favourite foods.

The caring mother admitted that she missed her children but emphasised that she had to do whatever was necessary to save herself first. Regina Daniels' honest response left many of her Facebook followers feeling emotional.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marital issues became a trending topic in October 2025 when a video surfaced showing Daniels in tears, alleging that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Ned Nwoko swiftly denied the claims and instead alleged that his wife was involved in a harmful lifestyle.

"I no get strength to add effort pepper person. My waking up every day na tatashe but yes, I freakinggggg missssss my kids."

The Instagram video of Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko and their two boys is below:

Regina Daniels alleges sponsor's Ned Nwoko's campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rita Daniels, who disclosed that her daughter, Regina Daniels, allegedly invested in Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko's campaign.

The celebrity mom refuted allegations that her daughter married the Nigerian senator to live a lavish lifestyle, as reported online.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after she broke the news on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh