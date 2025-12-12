Daddy Lumba's funeral has beeen postponed following a court injunction from his immediate family over planning disputes

The Accra High Court ruled that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu must consult relatives for funeral arrangements moving forward

The funeral of the legendary musician who passed away on July 26, 2025, had been scheduled for December 13, 2025

The final funeral rite for Daddy Lumba, scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025, has been injuncted.

The injunction follows a lawsuit brought before the Accra High Court by Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, and other immediate family members.

Accra High Court rules in favour of Ernestina Fosu to injunct Daddy Lumba's funeral. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Facebook

Ernestina Fosu and her family sought to restrain Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, from organising the late musician as scheduled.

Their grievances stemmed from the immediate family's claim that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had sidelined them from the funeral organisation for the late musician, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

The court heard the case on Thursday, December 11, 2025, and adjourned to Friday, December 12, for ruling, where it granted that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu cannot go ahead with the funeral.

It also barred the third respondent, Transitions Funeral Home, from releasing the body until the substantive matter is resolved.

Reasons for injuncting Daddy Lumba's funeral

Delivering judgment, a Citi FM report stated, the presiding judge noted that affidavits presented to the court suggest the deceased's immediate family members had been sidelined in the funeral planning process, thus needed careful examination of the case's merits.

The judge acknowledged the additional funeral expenses the delay might bring, but maintained that due process and proper family participation were also important.

While the court recognised the traditional authority of the family head to oversee funeral preparations, it established limits, emphasising that such authority cannot be exercised unilaterally but in consultation with immediate family members.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the first respondent, has subsequently been directed to organise a stakeholder meeting within the next three weeks to reach a consensus on a new burial date that accommodates all parties.

It further ordered that all funds raised for the funeral be separated from accounts belonging to the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation. The applicants were instructed to file an affidavit with the court registrar.

Watch the Citi FM report below:

Following the court's ruling, Ernestina Fosu and the other immediate family members of Daddy Lumba were spotted jubilating.

Watch the video below:

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was not present in court and was represented by another family member.

Source: YEN.com.gh