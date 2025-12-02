2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, aka Queen Selorm, has announced her wedding

The Volta Regional representative wore two stylish ensembles and a braided hairstyle for her pre-wedding shoot

Social media users have commented on the striking resemblance between the couple after seeing the Facebook post

Selorm Magdalene Gadah, popularly known as Queen Selorm and winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023, has announced her wedding.

The beauty queen shared the exciting news on her Facebook page, drawing over 400 comments from her many fans and followers.

2023 GMB winner Selorm flaunts her boyfriend ahead of her wedding in December 2025.

2023 GMB winner flaunts fiancé online

Ghanaian beauty queen and fashion model Selorm has posted dazzling pre-wedding photos on Instagram as she prepares to become a bride.

She looked radiant in a strapless green flared dress, styled with long burgundy braids cascading beautifully around her shoulders.

The beauty goddess wore skin-tone makeup, long lashes, and glossy lipstick, highlighting her natural beauty and leaving fans mesmerised.

2023 GMB winner Selorm slays in a stylish dress ahead of her upcoming wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @queenselorm_gmb23

In another shot, Queen Selorm wore a short-sleeved lace dress that perfectly hugged her silhouette.

Her fiancé, Seyram, impressed many with his dapper two-piece ensembles, earning admiration across social media.

The Facebook photos of the 2023 GMB winner, Selorm, and her boyfriend are below:

2023 GMB winner announces her wedding

Some social media users and beauty queens have commented on 2023 GMB winner Selorm's pre-wedding photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Williams Endurance stated:

"Just wondering the Vhim seyram take go Selorm ein there and when selorm eventually say YES. That feeling of acceptance nu. I still dey imagine ooo."

Daisy D Peace commented:

"I thought they are twins oo."

Mamaga Nayram Afeafa stated:

"Seyram &Selorm this is how we like it in town awwww."

Thaddy Kay stated:

"Are you people sure they're not siblings?

Mama Yakagbe stated:

"Congratulations - Gap teeth gang."

Kelvin Okyere reacted:

"GMB QUEENS are getting married ooo, congratulations."

Fiagbe Judith Selasi

"You do lookalike oo."

Speak Reuben stated:

"Congratulations to my people. The thing is nice."

Bernice Nutifafa stated:

"Congratulations to you both."

Williams Endurance

"The guy is my cousin. One of his brothers is called Selorm too. I wonder how Seyram will show that distinction when both selorms are around. Will it be “Selorm love” and “selorm hate” or what?."

MB Paul stated:

"Congratulations Ras Bee and Queen."

Senanu Agbedanu stated:

"The diastema gang. OMG. This is beautiful. Congratulations Queen."



2023 GMB winner glows in pink dress

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Queen Selorm dazzled again in a pink collared dress for a recent photoshoot.

The fashion designer did an incredible job as the pleated outfit with accessorised with black buttons, showed off her legs.

Queen Selorm, who represented the Volta Region, completed the chic look with a sleek centre-parted black hairstyle.



Queen Selorm rocks Hijab for Eid

YEN.com.gh previously reported on the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Selorm, and her outfit for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The previous beauty pageant winner turned heads in a stylish hijab and custom-made gown, exuding both grace and elegance.

Queen Selorm’s classy attire and flawless makeup made her a global Instagram sensation during the recent Islamic celebration.

