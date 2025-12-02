Nana Agradaa and Appiah Biblical Reportedly Begin Plea Bargain Negotiations In Ongoing Legal Battle
- Jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa received a rare moment of relief during her December 2, 2025, appearance at the Accra High Court
- According to reports, her request for a plea bargain in the case against Appiah Biblical has been accepted, with negotiations underway
- News of the upcoming plea deal for Nana Agradaa has sparked jubilation among her fans and loved ones on social media
Jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa finally received some good news at the latest hearing in her court case against Appiah Biblical.
The preacher appeared before the Accra High Court on December 2, 2025, to face charges related to allegedly breaching the Cybersecurity Act of Ghana.
Nana Agradaa was involved in a heated feud with Appiah Biblical in 2021 when she allegedly published his explicit images on her television channel.
Despite being jailed in a different case in July 2025, Nana Agradaa has had to deal with ongoing proceedings in the Appiah Biblical prosecution, periodically being transported from Nsawam Prison to the Accra High Court.
During a previous hearing on July 20, Nana Agradaa stated her intentions to pursue a plea deal with the Attorney General's department, but that had yet to materialise due to different factors.
Below is an Instagram post with details of Nana Agradaa's plea bargaining request.
Nana Agradaa’s plea bargain proceeds
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on November 2, a court reporter for Angel FM narrated proceedings during the most recent court hearing.
She stated that the plea deal that Nana Agradaa had long sought in this case was near completion.
The reporter said Nana Agradaa’s lawyers and the Attorney General’s office informed the trial judge that negotiations for a deal with Appiah Biblical’s legal team were proceeding smoothly and that they soon hoped for a resolution.
“During today's court date, Nana Agradaa's lawyers and officers from the Attorney General's department informed the judge that they were close to reaching an agreement with Appiah Biblical and his lawyers and would soon place the final terms before the court," she said.
The reporter added that the judge subsequently charged both sides to reach an agreement soon, for it to be placed before the court for approval.
“So the judge charged them to get everything done before the next court date, scheduled for December 16, where they can file the terms before the court for approval. This brought some joy to Nana Agradaa and her team, who expressed immense relief,” the court reporter said.
Below is the TikTok video with details of the plea bargain being negotiated between Nana Agradaa and Appiah Biblical.
Following the conclusion of the case, Angel Asiamah was seen leaving in a good mood, a far cry from the sour mood he displayed on his arrival at the court.
Nana Agradaa spotted at Accra High Court
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa was captured on camera for only the second time since she was imprisoned at the Nsawam Prison.
In a video, a Ghanaian blogger discreetly recorded the jailed preacher being transported from the Accra High Court to a prison van, with her body covered completely to prevent the public from getting a glimpse at her condition.
