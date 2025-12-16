Appiah Biblical has explained in detail what happened to him after Evangelist Mama Pat allegedly authorised the broadcasting of explicit photos of him on Thunder TV

In a viral interview with bloggers, he spoke about how he feared for his life when about ten men allegedly hired by Agradaa chased him

Some social media users have commented on Appiah Biblical's emotional video, which has sparked emotions online

Appiah Biblical has spoken after the court ordered Evangelist Mama Pat to compensate him after their protracted legal dispute culminated in a plea bargain.

After the court's ruling, he revisited one of his most traumatic experiences, unknown to many Ghanaians.

Appiah Biblical alleges that Agraadaa hired 8 men to beat him. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Appiah Biblical alleges Agradaa hired goons

Appiah Biblical has recounted how Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, allegedly hired men on motorbikes and others in cars to assault him.

In an emotional recollection, Appiah Biblical claimed that his ordeal began after his photos were allegedly displayed on Thunder TV, a platform he says was used to publicly ridicule and target him.

He claimed that what Evangelist Mama Pat planned for him could have led to his death if God had not intervened.

Appiah Biblical emphasised that he wasn’t ready to forgive and forget, but because of his religious beliefs, he has forgiven the popular televangelist who is currently serving a jail term at Nsawam Prison.

The plaintiff explained that the purported incident had left him traumatised, but because his father-in-law, who is a chief, intervened on her behalf, he could not disobey him.

Court fines Agradaa GH₵12,000

This comes after the Accra High Court delivered a ruling in the case between imprisoned televangelist Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, and Appiah Biblical.

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the judge presiding over the case fined the Heaven Way International Church founder GH₵12,000 and ordered her to pay GH₵50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical.

Speaking to the media after the court session, Agradaa's lawyer detailed the ruling and the punishment meted out to his client. He noted that he and his client successfully finalised an agreement with the government during a meeting with the Attorney General, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

Agradaa's legal dispute with Appiah Biblical

Agradaa and two other people were charged with violating the Cybersecurity Act following the alleged sharing of explicit photographs of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

The two had been embroiled in a well-publicised dispute over GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed was due to her.

After Appiah Biblical made a police report, Agradaa was detained and accused of possessing explicit materials.

Appiah Biblical speaks after he filed a police report against Agradaa in 2021. Photo credit: @appiahbiblical.

