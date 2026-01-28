Angela Okorie has been remanded in prison after reportedly being arrested over her feud with her colleague Mercy Johnson

The actress is expected to appear before a federal court on another scheduled date for a hearing regarding her potential bail

Angela Okorie had reportedly made several accusations against Mercy Johnson on social media amid their public feud

Prominent Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has reportedly been remanded into the Suleja Correctional Facility after her arrest by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) over her alleged issues with her colleague, Mercy Johnson.

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, renowned Nigerian journalist Seun Olokuteyi reported on his social media page that Angela Okorie had been apprehended at her residence in Lagos and taken to Abuja for committing cybercrime against her colleague Mercy Johnson.

The actress's arrest was reportedly carried out by the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Seun Olokuteyi stated that Angela was reportedly held overnight at Yaba Panti after there was no immediate flight available to Abuja at the time of her arrest.

The Nollywood actress was put on a 6 am flight to Abuja this morning and appeared in court for the proceedings connected to the cybercrime matter involving Mercy Johnson.

According to sources, the case between the two renowned actresses had spanned over two years.

Reports indicate that Angela was previously granted bail but allegedly failed to appear in court on multiple occasions.

A close associate who reportedly stood as surety for her during her previous bail was not found despite several efforts to reach them.

Angela's non-appearance in court along with the absence of her associate led to the court directing the police to produce her, after which officers tracked her down to Lagos and arrested her.

Angela Okorie reportedly remanded after arrest

According to Seun Oloketuyi, Angela was remanded in Kuje Prison near Abuja pending further investigation after appearing before a court on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The case has reportedly been adjourned to another date, with the bail conditions set to be discussed during the next hearing.

Photos of a visibly emotional Angela in court surfaced on social media, stirring mixed reactions among fans.

What happened between Angela Okorie, Mercy Johnson?

Angela's feud with Mercy Johnson began in 2025, after the former made some serious accusations against the latter on social media.

She used a derogatory word to describe Mercy and claimed that she had lost a massive amount of weight because she lacked blood to consume rather than due to diet or fitness efforts.

Angela also accused her Nollywood colleague of using spiritual means to harm her life.

She also accused Mercy of blacklisting her within the movie industry, forcing her to pursue a music career in the process.

On July 18, 2025, Angela apologised to her colleague in an Instagram post, acknowledging that her comments were hurtful and motivated by emotional distress.

Reactions to Angela Okorie's arrest and remand

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ebere_lights commented:

"At least after this everyone will avoid talking anyhow about Mercy."

La_diosa_katana said:

"Good. Next time, she won't jump bail and also take the legal system seriously."

Mr_think_about_it_2 wrote:

"Mercy should calm down because power is transient."

