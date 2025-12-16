Otumfuo Osei Tutu II flew to Accra from the Ashanti Region to meet President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Controversial NDC supporter Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, had an interesting encounter with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The Asantehene travelled from the Ashanti Region to Accra for a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House.

The meeting will see Otumfuo formally present a detailed report on the Bawku peace mediation to the president as part of efforts to end the conflict between warring factions and bring long-lasting peace to the municipality.

The Asantehene, whom President Mahama appointed to lead the mediation efforts earlier in 2025, has previously engaged in several rounds of talks with leaders of the ethnic groups involved in the conflict throughout the year.

After landing at the airport in Accra, Otumfuo encountered Appiah Stadium, who was among the group of individuals who formally welcomed him ahead of the meeting with the president.

Appiah Stadium entertains Otumfuo at Kotoka Airport

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, Appiah Stadium looked dapper in a suit as he paid respect to Otumfuo at the airport.

The controversial NDC supporter shook the Asantehene's hands and bowed, leaving the Ashanti Kingdom leader bursting into laughter as he entered his official vehicle.

As he departed, Appiah Stadium praised Otumfuo before kneeling to pay homage to the Asantehene.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium entertaining Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Kotoka International Airport is below:

Appiah Stadium praises Otumfuo's wife in public

Appiah Stadium's encounter with Otumfuo at the airport comes days after he praised Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the Asantehene's wife.

The Asantehene's wife attended the official unveiling of the KGL Eve Medical Centre at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on December 9, 2025.

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang officially inaugurated the facility with Lady Julia serving as a distinguished guest of honour.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Appiah Stadium was spotted in Lady Julia’s presence as she prepared to depart from the program.

After a short conversation with the Vice President, Otumfuo's wife started to make her way to her vehicle. As she walked, Appiah, who was off-camera, started heaping praise on her.

Appiah Stadium’s performance left Lady Julia amused as she kept smiling throughout. Before getting to her car, she finally spoke to him, assuring him that his request for her to greet the Asantehene would be carried out.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium praising Lady Julia during their public encounter is below:

Appiah and Otumfuo's encounter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tok_Cellar said:

"You can never un-love Appiah Stadium."

Akduah233 commented:

"If you think you’re Asantenii, go and greet Otumfour and see😂😂😂 more 🔥."

KDM remarked:

"How does Appiah get to know the daily itinerary of distinguished personalities? He is everywhere."

Appiah Stadium shares doom prophecy for Roja

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium shared a doom prophecy for Prophet Roja during their public encounter at the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi.

The political commentator prophesied to the pastor about an alleged secret plot hatched by his colleagues to target him.

Footage of Appiah Stadium prophesying doom for Prophet Roja triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

