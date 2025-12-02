Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has concluded mediation talks in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict with a historic face-to-face meeting at Manhyia Palace

Representatives of the Mamprusi and Kusasi factions met in Kumasi on December 1, 2025, after months of separate engagements

The Asantehene will submit his final report to President John Dramani Mahama, urging swift action to formalise the peace resolution

The Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has concluded his mediation efforts in the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy crisis with a face-to-face meeting held inside the Jubilee Hall of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Representatives of the feuding factions in the Bawku conflict met with the revered king on Monday, December 1, 2025, to finalise the mediation talks.

According to a statement released by the Manhyia Palace shortly after the mediation talks, the Asantehene facilitated a direct dialogue between the two parties after months of separate meetings.

He also urged them to explore a lasting resolution to the disputes that have plagued the Bawku traditional area.

The encounter was described as “cordial”, with both sides emphasising their shared identity and commitment to live peacefully among themselves.

"His Majesty [the Asantehene] announced that he would submit his report with his proposal to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama in the next few days," the statement read.

"He hoped that the President would act expeditiously and convene a formal meeting of all interested parties to announce the outcome of the mediation mission," it added.

Representatives of Kusasi and Mamprusi at Manhyia

According to the press release signed by Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff of the Manhyia Palace, the Mamprusi delegation was led by Chief Tarana John Wuni Grumah, Paramount Chief of Tarana Traditional Area and spokesperson for the Naayiri.

Chief Tarana represented Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, the Naayiri and Overlord of the Mamprugu and Mamprusis.

For the Kusasis, the delegation was led by Naba Tambis Baalug, Paramount Chief of Pusiga, and Bawku Naaba Zuggraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

The spokesperson for the Kusasi side was Cletus Avoka, Member of Parliament for Zebilla, with Dr. Issah acting as spokesperson for the Naayiri and Mamprusi group.

Both delegations included chiefs, lawyers, academicians, opinion leaders, and youth representatives.

What caused the Bawku conflict?

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute, which involves the Kusasi and Mamprusi people, has raged on for many years, spanning decades.

According to widespread reports, the conflict was caused by a land dispute and disagreement over the rightful occupants of the Bawku skin.

The conflict has resulted in the loss of many lives and the destruction of several properties within affected areas in the region of Ghana.

Otumfuo began mediation efforts in 2024 through constant engagement with key stakeholders from both the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities.

Otumfuo commended for mediating Bawku conflict

Soldiers deployed to Bawku amid conflict

YEN.com.gh reported that the government had announced a change in its strategy for handling the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

In a statement, the government acknowledged the role played by key stakeholders like Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in resolving the matter.

Several Ghanaians who read the statement shared varied opinions on the new approach to addressing the long and bloody Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

