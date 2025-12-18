Roman Fada, the late Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu's former manager, has opened up about the late singer's rate card.

In a viral video that has circulated on Facebook, Roman Fada made bold statements about Daddy Lumba’s charges for his performances.

"Daddy Lumba Used to Charge GH¢500,000 for 30 Minutes": Roman Fada Makes Bold Statements

Daddy Lumba charged GH¢500,000 for 30 minutes

Roman Fada has blasted Ghanaians who are speaking ill of the late singer following his passing.

In a viral interview, he stated that most people would never have had the opportunity to meet the legendary musician had he still been alive, yet they dare to insult him and tarnish his image.

He went on to assert that Daddy Lumba charged GH¢500,000 to perform at a concert for just thirty minutes. Fada also mentioned the names of event organizers who could confirm this claim.

Roman Fada Compares Lumba to Global Icons

Roman Fada's comments have sparked mixed reactions on social media. During a segment on Ezra FM, Fada compared the legacy of the late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba (Charles K. Fosu) to that of global icons. In the now-viral video, Fada declared that he held the late musician to the same standards as Michael Jackson and Bob Marley.

His assertion comes after the late highlife singer’s funeral, which took place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Heroes Park in Kumasi.

