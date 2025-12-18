Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Michael Adangba has been involved in a severe car accident.

Michael Adangba: Veteran Ghanaian Musician Involved in Severe Car Accident, Calls for Prayers

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, the veteran musician took to his official TikTok page to share photos from the accident scene.

Adangba, who recently characterised Black Sherif's songs as 'noisy' in an interview with media personality Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime TV's 'Changes' show, did not specify the date or circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

However, it appears the accident happened while he was driving on the streets late in the evening.

The photos showed Adangba's 2023-registered silver Kia Optima mid-size Sedan or Kia 5, badly damaged beyond repair on the streets after the accident.

The bonnet, bumper, and headlights of the highlife singer's luxurious vehicle were mangled, with fluids leaking on the road. Some pedestrians were also seen around the vehicle.

In a message that accompanied the photos, Adangba shared that he was alive but was not in good physical condition after the accident.

He wrote:

"I am still alive but not too good."

In a subsequent TikTok post, the veteran musician called on Ghanaians to pray for him as he battled for his life after surviving the accident with severe injuries.

Adangba's accident comes days before his highly anticipated "Adangba Legacy Music Fest" concert, which was set to be held at the Paga Town Park on Sunday, December 21, 2025. It remains to be seen whether the event will go on as scheduled.

The TikTok posts of Michael Adangba announcing his car accident are below:

Who is Michael Adangba?

Michael Adangba is a

