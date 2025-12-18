Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly called Black Sherif or Blacko, did not meet his fans' expectations with his look at a formal meeting

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly called Black Sherif, has gone viral for his fashion choices during a recent meeting.

The 23-year-old artist, known for his unique and bold fashion sense, has come under scrutiny on Facebook.

Black Sherif trends for wearing a cap and earrings to meet the University of Ghana Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, ahead of his concert. Photo credit: @blacksherif.

Blacko rocks cap to meet Legon VC

BET Award winner Black Sherif, who rose to fame after releasing his hit song "First Sermon," has faced backlash on social media.

Ahead of the Zaama Disco Concert 2025, scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, December 21, Black Sherif (also known as Blacko) paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, at the University of Ghana, Legon campus.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, poses for a photoshoot ahead of his meeting with Black Sherif. Photo credit: @universityofghana.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker looked dapper in a white long-sleeve sweatshirt and denim jeans, paired with a designer cap.

He accessorised his look with diamond earrings and a matching chain necklace for the meeting. Completing his ensemble with a designer wristwatch and stylish sunglasses, his appearance quickly went viral on social media.

Ghanaians blast Black Sherif over his dressing

Some social media have called out Black Sherif, popularly called Blacko, for his inappropriate look during his recent meeting with Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Stephen Aboagye Yartey stated:

"Only a poor man is told how to behave. People will always adjust to who you are if they benefit from you."

My Ghana stated:

"All those rules are thrown in the garbage when grace finds you."

Daniel Attah Abbrey commented:

"Context matters! You don’t expect a Showbiz person to dress like a student or a graduate applying for employment. Authenticity matters. Why pretend when everyone knows how you dress?This has nothing to do with being rich or poor."

Joselyn Jose Jagz stated:

"In the western world it is more of your productivity and the value you bring to the table. Your hairstyle or other things added to your looks is not mainly an issue. A lawyer or a doctor will be seen with tattoos, locks, earrings, etc."

Nii Okai Essilfie Nunoo commented:

"It's not about money nor poverty. IT IS VALUE ... The value you bring on board overshadows all."

Gifty Mensah stated:

"You ain't making sense boss. There is something we call brand, that's his brand as an artist. You don't expect him to go there dressed like a class one teacher. As big as Otumfuor is some American footballers and artist visit him in casual wears with earing and all that. And he has no problem with that, he even blesses them. that's their brand."

The Facebook video is below:

