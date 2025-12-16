Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Regal Film Festival & Awards (REFFA).

Filmmakers, performers, producers, and creatives from across the continent gathered for the first edition of REFFA to celebrate excellence in African cinema and explore ways to access regional and global markets.

Jackie Appiah slays in a classy gown at the 2025 REFFA Awards in Ghana. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah slays in a golden gown

Top Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah attended the event with her hardworking longtime manager, Samira Yakubu, to support Selassie Ibrahim in hosting her debut REFFA Awards.

Jackie went viral in a golden gown with beaded tassel sleeves that accentuated her curves. She stole the spotlight on the red carpet with bold makeup and a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle that highlighted her natural beauty.

Joselyn Dumas dazzles in kente gown

Ghanaian actress and event host Joselyn Dumas looked magnificent in a sleeveless, form-fitting gown on the red carpet.

She captivated fellow celebrities, including Akumaa Mama Zimbi, with her flawless style. Joselyn completed her look with a luxurious set of gold jewellery, affirming her status as a brand ambassador for Goldbod Jewellery.

Vice president addresses growth of African cinema

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang delivered a powerful speech at REFFA 2025, urging increased professionalism, sustainable investment, and intentional storytelling in African cinema.

She emphasised that African stories must be told with purpose and excellence to resonate with global audiences while maintaining cultural authenticity.

The Vice President encouraged emerging talents to prioritise depth and quality over mere exposure, stating:

"Our tales are compelling, genuine, and rich. However, if we are to assert our legitimate position in the international cinema business, we must present them with the quality they merit."

Ghana's first female vice president gives a speech at the 2025 REFFA Awards. Photo credit: @reffaawards.

Selassie Ibrahim looks regal in elegant gown

Ghanaian actress and REFFA founder Selassie Ibrahim made a bold appearance in a custom-made lace gown with a floor-sweeping cape and matching turban.

Her elegant look turned heads as she hosted the night’s festivities. In a trending video, Selassie was seen lying on the floor, expressing deep gratitude to her team for pulling off a successful programme.

