Shatta Wale has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against media personality Blakk Rasta amid their recent feud

The SM boss is reportedly demanding a hefty sum of money for some statements the radio presenter made about him

Shatta Wale and Blakk Rasta have been engaged in a heated feud since socialite Abu Trica's arrest in December 2025

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has reportedly sued controversial media personality Blakk Rasta for alleged defamation.

Shatta Wale reportedly sues Blakk Rasta and demands GH₵100 million for alleged defamation. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Blakk Rasta

Source: Facebook

The news of the Street Crown hitmaker's reported lawsuit was circulated by the renowned Ghanaian broadcast station, GHOne TV, on social media on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Shatta Wale's legal tussle with Blakk Rasta stems from a recent feud that began after Swedru-based businessman and socialite Abu Trica's arrest by the FBI and Ghanaian law enforcement agencies for alleged fraud-related crimes.

As of this writing, the SM boss has yet to publicly address the reports or issue a public statement about it.

The Instagram post detailing Shatta Wale's lawsuit against Blakk Rasta is below:

What happened between Shatta and Blakk Rasta?

Speaking about Abu Trica's arrest on his Black Pot show, Blakk Rasta made serious allegations against Shatta Wale and referred to him as a "Self-Confessed King of Fraud".

The 3FM presenter alleged that the dancehall musician had close ties with Abu Trica and other individuals arrested by the FBI for alleged cybercrime activities.

Blakk Rasta drops details about online big boys facing FBI arrest. Image credit: BlakkRasta, AbuTrica

Source: Facebook

Blakk Rasta and Shatta Wale engaged in a heated exchange of words in the media, with the media personality, who is also a musician, challenging the SM boss to a musical contest.

The On God hitmaker, who was detained by the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), with his yellow Lamborghini Urus seized in 2025, went on to release a diss song titled Flaunt to slam the radio presenter and other critics who accused him of being involved in alleged financial crimes.

The Facebook video of Blakk Rasta making the allegations against Shatta Wale is below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale suing Blakk Rasta

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kofi Nartey commented:

"Then big men in this country like Despite should also sue him for defamation. Eii Shatta, people, way you insult, including the president, if they say them go sue you, like you fit stand?"

Macclean-Etornam Agbenyo said:

"But Shatta said it himself that he is a Sakawa boy, so what's the lawsuit for?"

Eyiaba Prystine wrote:

"One thing about people who are quick to insult and criticise others is that they can't take what they do to others. After everything he has said about others, he is taking someone to court. Stonebwoy, please take him to court. The evidence is all over social media. Lol."

Quabena Sarpong commented:

"Long overdue. Let him go to court and give the evidence of Wale’s involvement in any crime, or apologise and stop attacking him. You can’t centre your failed journalism job on another artist’s career. Enough is enough."

Shatta Wale details money from catalogue sale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale detailed the amount of money he made from the sale of his music catalogue.

In a TikTok Live session, the dancehall musician claimed to have made $3 million from the 300 songs he sold.

Shatta Wale also threw shade at his rival Stonebwoy over his past statements about the value of music catalogues in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh