Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has graduated with GIMPA in grand style on December 19, 2025

Dr Louisa, the spouse of the famous Dancehall musician, looked exquisite in a stylish outfit to support her husband at the event

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video of Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa and their two kids on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr Louisa Ansong left an unforgettable impression at her husband Stonebwoy’s master’s graduation ceremony.

The wife of the famous dancehall musician wore a custom-made kente gown to the event, showcasing her unique sense of style.

Dr Louisa Ansong Steals the Spotlight at Stonebwoy's Graduation Ceremony

Source: Instagram

Dr Louisa rocks Kente at Stonebwoy’s graduation

BET award winner Livingstone Etse Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy, graduated with a Master’s degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional Studies.

Dr Louisa Ansong reminded fashionistas that she is one of the most fashionable wives of Ghanaian musicians with her classy look.

She looked elegant in a long-sleeved orange and pink corseted kente gown to support her hardworking husband.

The philanthropist wore flawless makeup and styled her long hair in a frontal lace wig, accessorising with a gold long-chain strap bag.

Stonebwoy’s daughter wore a purple tulle dress and a matching fascinator to celebrate her dad’s academic achievement.

The award-winning musician and his son modelled stylish, tailored suits paired with matching brown shoes.

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy chats with classmates at Master’s graduation

At the highly anticipated master’s graduation ceremony, renowned musician Stonebwoy shared a heartfelt moment with his former classmates, reflecting on their shared experiences and academic journey.

Dressed in his graduation robe, Stonebwoy was seen animatedly chatting with his fellow graduates, laughing and reminiscing as they awaited the official start of the event in the beautifully decorated auditorium.

Among the highlights of the day, he was also spotted exchanging contact details with Selorm Gadah, the winner of the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.

Their conversation, which seemed to radiate mutual admiration and excitement, was a testament to the spirit of celebration that filled the air as they both marked significant milestones in their lives.

The Instagram video of Stonebwoy and 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm is below:

Dr Louisa slays in a maxi dress

Dr Louisa has been making headlines lately for her impeccable fashion sense as she promoted her husband's annual Bhimfest on December 24, 2025.

The popular celebrity mother was photographed in an off-shoulder, floor-sweeping dress that flaunted her curves

Louisa wore her signature side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup while accessorising with custom-made earrings.

The Instagram photo of Dr Louisa's new look is below:

Dr Louisa styles Stonebwoy’s hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian celebrity Stonebwoy and his wife posted another stunning photo of themselves on social media.

In the picture, Dr Louisa Satekla stroked her husband's thick hair, while the Afro-dancehall performer couldn't hide his joy.

Fans were swooning over the couple’s endearing moment, which sparked a social media frenzy.

Source: YEN.com.gh