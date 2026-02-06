MzGee has returned to UTV and hints at a new Anidaso show focused on supporting Ghanaians living with deformities

The award-winning TV presenter explained that her new show will be more impactful than any other show in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Akpene Nyarku's video, which she posted on her Facebook page

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as MzGee, has officially resumed work at United Television (UTV) after her maternity leave.

The former host of United Showbiz shared a teaser video of her latest programme on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans.

MzGee trends on Instagram after sharing photos of her new show. Photo credit:@MzGe

Source: Instagram

MzGee to host Anidaso Show on UTV

Award-winning female TV presenter MzGee delighted her followers after announcing details of her new show on UTV.

The hardworking media personality stated that she has been working on the programme for several months, and it is now ready to air.

TV Host Mzgee posts her stylish photos before announcing her new show on Instagram. Photo credit: @Mzgee

Source: Instagram

Her return to television has been warmly welcomed by viewers, many of whom praised her dedication and passion for impactful storytelling.

"Away from the noise! Let’s do something really impactful! ANIDASO) Fam, join me on this new journey as we seek to find help for these beautiful souls and also enlighten ourselves on the vicissitudes of life! This was real eye opening experience for me! Hmmm! Life is fleeting 😢."

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions as MzGee resumes work at UTV

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after MzGee shared a teaser of her new show on UTV after a long maternity break. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ephya_diamond2 stated:

"Congratulations dear."

bossherown_ commented:

"Congratulations Mzgee ❤️ but we still want you on United showbiz ❤️ for educational purposes please 🙏."

god_ofradio commented:

"❤️my lady boss."

kimmaureenmusic commented:

"Congratulations Mamaga 🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙."

gaiseyeliz900

"Congratulations mamaga 👏👏👏."

thenaamiokine

"Congratulations to you ma’am @iammzgee ❤️🎉."

sdzigbord stated:

"😢 awww sis, my heart bleeds as I watch this. Some people are going through so much.. hmmm . For you to see and hear these first hand, hmmm God give you strength and bless you loads. Congratulations Hun, for this show and for bringing these to light."

okor_dede_1 stated:

"Mamaga I will cry😢. Can’t wait. I miss you basabasa."

The Instagram photos are below:

MzGee interviews Maame Gold

TV host MzGee got many Ghanaians teary-eyed as she interviewed boutique owner Maame Gol,d who spoke about how she managed to change her life from a jobless single mom to a successful entrepreneur.

The fashion entrepreneur shared her personal real-life story about living abroad as a young mom without any help.

Some social media users applauded the hard-working woman for opening up about her past struggles in life.

The Instagram video is below:

