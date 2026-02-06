John Dumelo Bonds With James Camp Prison Inmates Over Breakfast
The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has won the admiration of many Ghanaians following his latest outreach activity.
The politician was spotted at Roman Ridge with prison officers and inmates in a video that has since gone viral.
John Dumelo enjoys breakfast with prison inmates
The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture embarked on a thanksgiving tour within his constituency as part of activities marking his birthday.
The award-winning actor-turned-politician spent time with inmates at the James Camp Prison, where he shared words of encouragement and prayed with them.
John Dumelo explained that the visit was his way of expressing gratitude to the inmates for the overwhelming support he received during the December 2024 elections. As part of the visit, he also shared breakfast with them.
"As part of my birthday activities yesterday, I spent my morning in Roman Ridge in my beloved constituency. I visited the James Camp Prisons where I thanked the inmates for the immense love they showed me during the 2024 elections. I also shared breakfast with them to mark my birthday. #idey4u"
The Instagram video is below:
Reactions as John Dumelo, prisoners bond
Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's video with heartwarming messages calling him the next president of Ghana. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
