2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly known as Etornam, has received a free land from a fan

The beauty queen was gifted the piece of land by an old student of Adidome Senior High School in the Volta Region

Some social media users have congratulated Queen Etornam and also prayed for the benevolent giver

2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly known as Etornam, has been gifted a parcel of land worth GH¢50,000 after winning the prestigious national competition.

According to reports, the Volta Regional representative was allegedly promised the land as a motivational factor to inspire her to bring the crown to her region.

A fan of the 2025 GMB winner Etornam has honoured her with a vast land in the Volta Region after the pageant. Photo credit: @tv3

2025 GMB winner Etornam receives free land

The 2025 GMB winner, who started school at the age of 14 in Class Three, has allegedly received the title deed to a piece of land in the Volta Region.

In a post sighted on YEN.com.gh via Sogakope Updates’ Facebook page, the National Vice President of ADISSOSA (Adidome Senior High School Old Students Association), Mr Masslove Emmanuel Agyemang, has finalised the acquisition of a prime, titled land worth over GH¢50,000 in the name of the beauty queen.

The parcel of land is situated in the Volta Regional capital, Ho. It was also reported that Mr Agyemang, who is the CEO of Mass Group of Companies, specifically stated that the land is located around the Ho Airport.

The Facebook post about the 2025 GMB winner Etornam's free land is below:

Ghanaians react as Etornam receives free land

Some social media users have congratulated the beauty queen after the news broke online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dogbeda Zizina stated:

"Yes, she truly deserves it. But I don't see it necessary to post the land's document here. My mind though."

Kumat Redeemer commented:

"Wooow Etornam is blessed, and you really represented the Volta region in this year's 2025 GMB.. Per your childhood stories, till where you have reached Etornam, the sky is thy limit.. You didn't go to those universities like Legon among the other contestants, but your English accent alone on the stage is A+, with your stellar performances brought you that far."

Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze commented:

"That’s my Man! My Daughter, congratulations."

Alan S Doe reacted:

"God's timing is always the best."

Perfectadzo Deh reacted:

"Thank you so much."

Gannah Irene reacted:

"Etornam, you're a blessed child. God richly bless this cheerful giver."

2025 GMB winner Etornam flaunts her cheque before receiving a free land in the Volta Region. Photo credit: @tv3.

2025 GMB winner rocks African print gown

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Etornam has again inspired her followers with her stylish fashion sense.

The rising influencer dazzled in a short-sleeved African print flared dress during her official photoshoot for the Thank You tour in her region.

The 30-year-old beauty queen Etornam looked spectacular in flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, elegant eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick to complete her look.

The Instagram posts of the 2025 GMB winner Etornam's new looks are below:

2025 GMB Winner attends Hogbetsotsoza festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Etornam, the 2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, caused a stir at a public event with her heavy makeup look.

The proud beauty queen from the Volta Region has notably refined her style since gaining fame.

Social media users reacted to her glamorous hairstyle after watching a video shared on Instagram.

