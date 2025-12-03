2025 GMB Winner Etornam Receives GH¢50,000 Land From an Old Student of Adidome SHS
- 2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly known as Etornam, has received a free land from a fan
- The beauty queen was gifted the piece of land by an old student of Adidome Senior High School in the Volta Region
- Some social media users have congratulated Queen Etornam and also prayed for the benevolent giver
2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly known as Etornam, has been gifted a parcel of land worth GH¢50,000 after winning the prestigious national competition.
According to reports, the Volta Regional representative was allegedly promised the land as a motivational factor to inspire her to bring the crown to her region.
2025 GMB winner Etornam receives free land
The 2025 GMB winner, who started school at the age of 14 in Class Three, has allegedly received the title deed to a piece of land in the Volta Region.
In a post sighted on YEN.com.gh via Sogakope Updates’ Facebook page, the National Vice President of ADISSOSA (Adidome Senior High School Old Students Association), Mr Masslove Emmanuel Agyemang, has finalised the acquisition of a prime, titled land worth over GH¢50,000 in the name of the beauty queen.
The parcel of land is situated in the Volta Regional capital, Ho. It was also reported that Mr Agyemang, who is the CEO of Mass Group of Companies, specifically stated that the land is located around the Ho Airport.
The Facebook post about the 2025 GMB winner Etornam's free land is below:
Ghanaians react as Etornam receives free land
Some social media users have congratulated the beauty queen after the news broke online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Dogbeda Zizina stated:
"Yes, she truly deserves it. But I don't see it necessary to post the land's document here. My mind though."
Kumat Redeemer commented:
"Wooow Etornam is blessed, and you really represented the Volta region in this year's 2025 GMB.. Per your childhood stories, till where you have reached Etornam, the sky is thy limit.. You didn't go to those universities like Legon among the other contestants, but your English accent alone on the stage is A+, with your stellar performances brought you that far."
Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze commented:
"That’s my Man! My Daughter, congratulations."
Alan S Doe reacted:
"God's timing is always the best."
Perfectadzo Deh reacted:
"Thank you so much."
Gannah Irene reacted:
"Etornam, you're a blessed child. God richly bless this cheerful giver."
