Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, the CEO of Tobinco Group, listed some business tips that have helped him as an entrepreneur

The respected businessman shared some of his challenges and how he overcame them so others can learn from it

Social media users who watched the video applauded the man for sharing his experiences with other business owners

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tobinco Group, has shared business tips that have helped him grow as an entrepreneur.

The respected Church of Pentecost elder said that he still faces challenges as a businessman, regardless of the strategies he implements. However, the “God factor” and proper planning always help him bounce back stronger after every setback.

Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin shares business principles with other entrepreneurs. Photo credit: Samuel Amo Tobbin

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on X, Dr Tobbin said one of his key business principles is reducing profit margins so that more people can afford his products, helping them gain popularity and become strong brands.

“Don’t put a huge profit margin on your products. One of the things that helped me rise was that I put little profit on my products. When you do that, your products move faster and become a brand within a short time,” he said.

He also shared his journey from Alaxin to Lonart and later to Lufart, highlighting the role God has played in the growth of his business.

According to him, when one brand decided to stop doing business with him, God directed him on what to do next, which ultimately led to greater success.

“I worked with Lonart for 20 years, and I never thought we would part ways. One day, they just told me they could no longer do business with me. But if God is your partner and you plan well, He will tell you what to do. I asked God for the next direction, and immediately, He told me to use the factory to produce Lunart. How Lufart took over from Lonart is amazing. I believe that if you rely on God, pay your tithe, and give offerings, He will never fail you.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dr Tobbin's business advice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@kingpin11decor said:

"I have been saying this for a long time that this is what the church is supposed to do to help our market women cuz they think huge profits are the best way and these women listen to their pastors."

@africaneyeball wrote:

"A great lesson for entrepreneurs: prioritising value, ethics, and customer trust often leads to long-term recognition and growth."

@1___Jose said:

"That’s what the Nigerians do. They only add a little profit to their goods, and it moves like water."

@MacroOriental wrote:

"@DerrickAbaitey we need this man ASAP. We need to hear the nitty-gritty of the story very well.🙏🏾."

@Samuelobiora77 said:

"Moral: Profit isn’t evil, but obsession with it can blind you to long-term growth."

@Samuelobiora77 wrote:

"If Tobinco succeeded this way, what’s stopping small businesses from trying the same?"

@Samuelobiora77 said:

"Building a brand isn’t charity, but chasing only money usually kills longevity."

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin embarks on evangelism in the market. Photo credit: Samuel Amo Tobbin

Source: Facebook

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals CEO embarks on evangelism

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Samuel Tobbin embarked on an evangelism during the middle of the day.

In a video, the prominent businessman shared the word of God in a local marketplace.

The video of Dr Tobbin preaching in the market got many social media users sharing their mixed thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh