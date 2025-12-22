Ibrahim Mahama Jr grabbed widespread attention after thrilling fans with impressive drifting skills at the maiden Supercar Spectacle event

Ibrahim Mahama’s son, Ibrahim Mahama Jr, grabbed attention online after he flaunted his drifting skills at the Supercar Spectacle event.

Ibrahim Mahama Jr captivates the crowd with his drifting skills at the Supercar Spectacle event at Borteyman.

The first-ever Supercar Spectacle in Ghanaian history was held at the Borteyman Sports Complex on December 21, 2025.

The event was organized by Ibrahim Mahama Jr, in conjunction with Arnold Agblosu and Jaiden Osei, one of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons.

The trio officially launched the programme at the Accra Polo Club in November with the stated aim of promoting car culture in Ghana to properly position the country within the global automotive events landscape.

Many high profile Ghanaians graced the December 21 event, including Ibrahim Mahama Sr, one of the most visible car enthusiasts in Ghana who has over the years displayed high-level drifting skills.

Other dignitaries included businessman and politician and founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, businessman and politician and founder of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite (Jaiden's father), Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, and many others.

Ibrahim Mahama Jr drifts at Supercar Spectacle

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Tema Jesus Official, the young son of the popular business mogul showed off his car driving and drifting skills.

He was seen driving to the staging area behind the wheel of a BMW sedan and took a lap around before he started showcasing his drifting skills.

In a moment that was reminiscent of his father, Ibrahim Mahama Jr wowed the crowd as he effortlessly spun his car around.

The TikTok video of Ibrahim Mahama Jr displaying his drifting skills is below.

During a separate part of the show, Ibrahim Mahama also got behind the wheel of his car.

Not to be outdone by his son, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners also drifted around the track, equally earning plaudits from Ghanaians.

Below is the TikTok video of Ibrahim Mahama drifting at his son’s Superstar Spectacle event.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama Jr’s drifting skills

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Ibrahim Mahama Jnr drifting at the Supercar Spectacle event.

Kingsford$ said:

"Asikafo) agro) y3 owuo agro) wo ahiafo) ani so."

RashBee wrote:

"See how his father is smiling 🙏🏻😩❤️❤️."

Luggage_.centre commented:

"This drifting na easy thing give me oo but just say I no get car 😂😂😂😂."

Ibrahim Mahama's family attends the Supercar Spectacle event in Accra on December 21, 2025.

Ibrahim Mahama’s family attends Supercar Spectacle

The businessman arrived at the event with his wife, Oona Maxwell, as well as his daughter as they showed support to Ibrahim Mahama Jr on his massive achievement.

