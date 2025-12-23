Confusion nearly broke out at the Gbese District Court on December 23, 2025, after Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica and his co-accused were swiftly whisked away under heavy police security following a hearing

The embattled socialite, born Frederick Kumi, appeared in court over allegations of being involved in a romance fraud scheme, and his pending extradition to the US

Abu Trica was arrested on December 11, 2025, in Ghana, after a joint operation between several local security agencies and US authorities

Chaos erupted at the Gbese District Court as Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica and his co-accused were whisked away from the Gbese District Court after a hearing.

Abu Trica is whisked back to jail after a hearing at the Gbese District Court. Image credit: AbuTrica

Source: Facebook

The embattled businessman appeared before the court on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, in relation to his extradition to the United States of America (USA) over alleged fraud crimes.

The opulent socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Abu Trica faces accusations of being part of a syndicate that used artificial intelligence to create fake profiles and targeted elderly American victims.

Abu Trica arrives at Gbese District Court

A video of the businessman arriving at the Gbese District Court with a tight police presence grabbed attention on social media on December 23.

The video, shared by Instagram blogger GH Brain on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, showed Abu Trica dressed in a black shirt and a black cap with a piece of clothing to cover his face.

After his hearing, the case was adjourned to January 13, 2026.

A video of Abu Trica leaving the court premises has stirred reactions on social media, as it showed the businessman and his accomplices being rushed into a police car to be taken back to jail.

The TikTok video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh