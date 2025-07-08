A recent doom prophecy by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche regarding Members of Parliament has surfaced online

This comes after he reportedly prophesied that he foresaw by-elections in some constituencies in the country

Social media users have shared varied opinions on the apparent prophecy shared by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche

The General Overseer of Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, is trending in the wake of the sudden demise of New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and MP for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

This follows reports that the outspoken Ghanaian man of God had given forewarning about the impending demise of a Member of Parliament and had made the doom prophecy on December 31, 2024.

Prophet Eric Boahene Uche's 2024 prophecy about by Parliament comes to pass after the death of MP Ernest Yaw Kumi. Photo credit: @Prophet-Eric Boahen Uche/Facebook, @Ernest Yaw Kumi/Facebook

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @deprincegh showed Prophet Uche addressing congregants of his church, where he emphatically stated that some seats in Parliament were going to become vacant.

Speaking proverbially, he stated that he foresaw ongoing by-elections in some seats, adding that certain MPs who had won their seats after disputes failed to handle spiritual matters properly, and were thus going to lose them.

"I saw we were doing by-elections. I saw some seats being vacant. I saw that those who had come to Parliament, there were ongoing by-elections. I am speaking proverbially. The seats which had already been taken — we were voting over those seats again. The wise should listen to what I am saying. So let’s pray for our Parliament House, that every spirit that has been sent to the House..." Prophet Uche told his church members.

He then alleged that some MPs who won their seats after consulting some spiritualists, but failed to show appreciation, would also lose their seats.

"Some people have won seats, but looking at how they won them spiritually, they should go back and do certain things. But they refused to do them because of power. What follows afterwards? Their seats will be vacant."

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia Ernest Yaw Kumi dies as an apparent previous prophecy related to him trends. Photo credit: @Ernest Yaw Kumi/Facebook

This prophetic declaration has resurfaced after the news went rife that the Member of Parliament died on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the Lister Hospital in Accra.

The Electoral Commission already announced there wold be a by-election in the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region at 19 polling stations.

Reaction to Uche's prophecy after MP's passing

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video mourned the passing of Ernest Yaw Kumi, with many sharing their views on the prophetic declaration made by the preacher.

Yaw Dwarkwaa reacted:

"This prophet is very great and powerful. These MPs must take their spiritual lives very seriously. Ghana needs them. RIP."

PJ's Fragrance wrote:

"Hmmm..RIP."

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh