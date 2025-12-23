A 21-year-old Ghanaian in the US, Cross Abu Cole, has been sentenced to time served of about seven months after being convicted of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Cole has since been turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

According to court records the extortiion offence dates back to October 30, 2022.

Cole was said to have improperly accessed a Snapchat account belonging to an individual identified as the Victim and obtained sensitive photographs stored on the account.

Investigators said Cole subsequently contacted the Victim using a Google Voice telephone number and demanded a payment of $200.

Prosecutors said he threatened that if the money was not paid, he would damage the Victim’s reputation by releasing the graphic photographs to the victim’s family and friends.

An initial payment of $200 was made via CashApp as instructed, but the Victim later cancelled the transaction.

Despite this, the victim later discovered that some of his Snapchat contacts had already received the photographs.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation under the direction of the Special Agent in Charge, Philip Tejera.

US authorities have not disclosed further details about immigration proceedings, but confirmed that Cole has been handed over to the Department of Homeland Security following the completion of his custodial sentence.

Source: YEN.com.gh