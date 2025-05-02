A video of President John Dramani Mahama taking the contact details of celebrated gospel singer Nacee has gone viral on social media

The video was captured at the National Launch of the Black Star Experience at the Freedom and Justice Monument, Accra

Many people spoke about President Mahama's humility, while others talked about Nacee's favour

Sensational gospel singer Nacee could not hold back his excitement when President John Dramani Mahama requested his contact at an event.

President Mahama takes Nacee's contact

Nacee shared the video of him meeting President Mahama at the National Launch of the Black Star Experience at the Freedom and Justice Monument, Accra, on his official Instagram page.

President Mahama was seated in the front row of the ceremony with other dignitaries when Nacee approached him to greet him.

After exchanging pleasantries, the President was seen asking for the Kwen Kwen hitmaker's contact and even confirming is the contact details were accurate..

In the comment section of the video on his Instagram page, Nacee sent a message to renowned Ghanaian prophet Ajagurajah, saying that he had reported him to the President, whom he referred to as the Commander in Chief.

Nacee, feeling arrogant after his encounter with the President, called on fashion icon Osibo the Zaraman to bring him his shoes.

"Ajagurajah!!! I just reported you to the Commander in Chief…. If you like don’t bring my shoe… @ajagurajah_official @osibo_the_fashionking @kojokinn @therealfunnyface @kwakumanubob"

Video of Mahama taking Nacee's number

Reactions to Nacee and Mahama's trending video

Many people in the comment section were left in awe that President Mahama asked for the contact details of Nacee.

Many people noted that the gesture was a true reflection of grace and favour following the sensational gospel singer.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the trending video of President Mahama taking the phone number of Nacee:

koshie.mills said:

"Our president is full of humility😍"

brakojostudios said:

"See how president standup for Nacee .... 🔥"

ajagurajah_official said:

"Ahhhh😢😢!! Ok you come for the shoe"

mo.hammedali11 said:

"Hahaha 3y3 zu!! The whole president stood up to greet you?😍😍 Wow!!😂😂😂😂👏👏👏"

adwoaamponsahyeboah said:

"WoW, Nacee : please Mr. President can I have your number? 🙏 president Mahama: why not son ! Here you’re. Nacee : thanks Honourable 🙏 . Me ; Nacee, your Highly Favoured ❤️"

abenarangerover said:

"❤️❤️🔥I have watched the video saaaa and smiling pleasantly"

ablordevi_dzonu said:

"The way the President was so eager to hug @naceemusic was something else. And the President stood up to greet him. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏"

billi1_gh said:

"@naceemusic you stood up for JM all out may God continue to keep you safe for the rest of your life amen 🙏🏾."

Nacee celebrates as Kwen Kwen trends

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned gospel musician Nacee shared his excitement after his political campaign song Kwen Kwen for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) soared to the number one spot on both Apple Music and Boomplay.

In a social media post, Nacee posted screenshots of the song’s ranking on the streaming platforms and expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for embracing the track. His brief but heartfelt message thanked fans for their overwhelming support.

Following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections, many netizens urged Nacee to release another song to celebrate the party’s success.

