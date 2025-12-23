Young, Famous & African Star Fantana Rocks $100,000 Bvlgari Serpenti Watch at An Event
- Young, Famous & African star Francine Nyanko Koffi, popularly known as Fantana has added a Bvlgari Serpenti watch to her jewellery collection
- The talented musician and actress wore the luxury watch casually to a musical concert at the Accra Sports Stadium
- Some social media users have commented on Fantana's expensive taste for designer clothes and accessories on Instagram
Young, Famous & African star Francine Nyanko Koffi, popularly known as Fantana, has caused a stir with her latest luxury watch.
The style influencer was spotted at Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known as Medikal's, concert.
Fantana flaunts $100,000 Bvlgari Serpenti watch
Ghanaian musician Fantana has taken her fashion game to the next level with a designer watch.
The talented actress has joined the ranks of international stars like Zendaya, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and others who have also worn this statement piece.
At the viral event, the daughter of Ghanaian politician Dorcas Affo-Toffey wore a strapless top and matching bodycon leggings as she enjoyed the performance.
Fantana looked magnificent with heavy makeup, black-lined lips, and a long frontal lace hairstyle. The fashionista completed her look with stylish open-toe high heels, exchanging pleasantries with her fans.
The Instagram video of Young, Famous & African star is below:
Fantana dresses decently in short flared dress
Popular Ghanaian socialite Fantana impressed her fans as she stepped out in a sleeveless black-and-white flared dress.
She looked spectacular with a side-parted, long curly hairstyle that gracefully covered her beautiful tattoos.
The role model for constituents in Jomoro accessorised her look with original Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets and other gold jewelry pieces. Fantana finished off her ensemble with a Black Christian Dior bag and elegant stilettos.
The Instagram photo of Young, Famous & African star is below:
Fantana flaunts curves in black sheer dress
Young, Famous & African star Fantana left little to the imagination as she stepped out in a black sheer dress.
Inaya Ayew: Dede Ayew's daughter looks tall and grown as she attends Ibrahim Mahama Jnr's Supercar Spectacle
The politician's daughter flaunted her famous curves in a classy two-piece ensemble beneath the dress as she posed for the cameras.
Fantana repeated her black Christian Dior bag and paired it with black heels for her date night.
The Instagram photos of Young, Famous & African star Fantana is below:
Fantana rocks lace gown to wedding
Young, Famous & African star Fantana stole the spotlight at her friend's wedding in a daring lace gown.
She wore a glamorous halter-neck ensemble that showed some skin while accessorizing with a gele to complete the look.
The beauty goddess opted for a classy silver square-shaped clutch purse to elevate her ensemble.
The Instagram photos of Young, Famous & African star Fantana is below:
Hajia4reall and Fantana hang out
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Hajia4Reall and dancehall artist Fantana who sparked a lot of conversation after they joined a viral TikTok challenge.
The two singers looked gorgeous in the video thanks to their form-fitting bodycon gowns that highlighted their bodies.
Many people complimented their chemistry in the comment area, speculating that Hajia4Reall might be prepared to make her Young, Famous, and African debut.
