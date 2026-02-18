A young Ghanaian man blamed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the economic struggles Ghanaians are facing in the country

The young man claimed that the only solution is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and called on Ghanaians to vote for him

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the young man's assertion

A young Ghanaian man has blamed the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for all of the challenges Ghana has been facing.

The young man claimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the only hope for Ghanaians, which he used as a basis to rally his fellow citizens to vote the opposition back into power.

In a video on X, the young man compared the prices of fuel during the different regimes. He went as far as scrutinising the cost of living under former President John Kufuor's tenure and during the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills' time at the helm of the country.

He further compared the prices of cocoa during ex-President Akufo-Addo's tenure and juxtaposed that with the situation under the current government led by President John Mahama.

"Fuel was GHS 3 during former President Kufuor’s tenure, but the NDC increased it to GHS 12. During the NPP’s last eight years in power, they added only GHS 5 to the fuel price. Ghana’s problem is the NDC."

The young man encouraged Ghanaians to vote for NPP's 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to give him the room to develop the country.

"Those who voted for the NDC to return to power have caused us a great problem. Since they came to power, the NDC has reduced the prices of cocoa drastically. So in 2028, I'm pleading with Ghanaians to vote for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia so he makes livelihoods better," he added.

Reactions to man blaming NDC for challenges

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Borks900 said:

"This guy and @DennisMiracles, @kofitonto dems no difference oo. Them be the same."

@Gonja_dictator wrote:

"This guy really gets it. He was not a kid during Gonja Idi Amin’s first rodeo. He knows the NDC well well well. Good for him that he knows the truth."

@DaysBefore70415 said:

"Folks, I can see everyone is outraged about this guy called Kwame Anane. Everybody knows him in Dome Afghanistan, he's a staunch member of the Npp, his role model is Koka, and their godfather is Wuntumi."

@influencerwoww wrote:

"Everything NDC is doing is setting. How can you increase cocoa to 3,700 then bring it back to 2,300 cedis?"

@baah5767 said:

"Hard that we all lie because of politics."

@Carsley_1 wrote:

"Lol, I remember vividly, even for someone who wasn’t a fan of Mahama, when he was leaving power, fuel was not even up to 6gh."

@AnaabFrostie said:

"We must all pray that God never allows us to be so poor that we defend and tell lies just to eat. Look at this son of a woman who carried him for 9 months. NPP is a cancer to Ghana and its people."

@JoeyBlankson wrote:

"NDC never increased fuel to 12 cedis. Don’t post ignorant people. Mahama left fuel at 4.00 per litre to Nana Addo in 2016. Nana Addo came, and I don’t know what he smokes, and he just skyrocketed fuel prices. Fuel prices went as high as 22 cedis per litre in this country."

@TheNunooKojo said:

"Aah...education paa di3 it’s really necessary oo.. can someone tell him who re-denominated the cedi, and also fuel prices are not controlled by Ghana."

Man allegedly leaves NDC diehard wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Takoradi woman, known as Vic NDC, claimed her unwavering support for the NDC led to her divorce.

The woman added that her political leanings were the genesis of some of her problems, but reiterated that she remains undeterred.

Several social media users who watched her video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on her story.

