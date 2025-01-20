Popular TikToker Osanju has eulogised his mother by posting one of her final videos before her death

The video showed the elderly woman in good spirits as she interacted with her son over food

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has left many sad after he took to social media to mourn the demise of his mother, Veronica Frimpong.

This comes after he posted a video of her mother, Amonu, which he claimed was recorded on January 17, 2024, a few days before she passed.

The video, like many videos the content creator often posted, showed the adorable moment Osanju was in a playful mood with his mother as he brought fried rice and wanted her to have it.

Surprisingly, Amonu turned down the request, adding that fried rice was not a meal that she fancied.

The remarks surprised Osanju, who then tried to convince her mother to try it.

"This video was shot last Friday, one of our last videos," the caption read.

The touching video, which proves that Amonu was not bedridden, has received over 22,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn Amonu

Social media users who commented on the video expressed their deepest condolences to Osanju on his loss.

AŚKIM commented:

"Ei, she was strong oo, this death pain me pass! I love Amonu too much. She makes me so happy."

Therss remarked

"If you see this video is like Amonu has changed, RIP."

zola Hackma

"This is what I'm scared of ooo to lose my parents aww may God help us."

Vice reacted:

"Hmmm your dad is whom I am thinking about oooo How's this man going to cope."

Kobe Navis added

"You can see she was not fine.Rest well mama."

Kojo forever stated:

"The fact no one knows what’s happening to her in afterlife . May the God we serve receive her gentle soul."

PearlOwusu

"Her death has pained me more than all the deaths that have occurred on dis app..ah Amonu .So u couldn’t wait to hold Osanju’s child Amonu..be Your family’s guardian Angel obaatan pa.Agya Kay."

Määmë Därköwää wrote:

"Ah is this woman gone like ei, wiase ben nni".Amonu, onyame nfa wo kra nsie yie."

Papa Kojo stated:

"Extending my condolences Osanju, take heart and may Mama‘s soul Rest in Peace."

Rita A Antwiwaa added:

"You could see she was not feeling well."

CandyNyamedo added:

"Aww, may God grant her eternal rest. Be strong Osanju."

Prinzdarlyn wrote:

"Eii, if you had known she has only two days left on earth, oh oh oh, this thing pains me."

Maa Naa indicated:

"I am so sorry for your loss; my condolences to you and your family; this is very sudden and sad. Oh maame Amono why."

Empress Gifty loses mom

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the mother of the renowned musician Empress Gifty had been laid to rest.

The funeral was well attended by scores of celebrities, including Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

Ghanaians who reacted to a video of the funeral expressed sympathies with Empress Gifty on her loss.

