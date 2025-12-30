A new video of Osei Kwame Despite, in the wake of recent claims made against him, has gone viral

The business mogul was seen strolling in his massive mansion at East Legon as Fiifi Pratt sang his praises

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the inspiring video

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, has warmed hearts with his humility.

This comes after Ghanaian journalist Fiifi Pratt had the opportunity to pay him a visit at home and shared a short snippet of what happened.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the business mogul taking a stroll on his plush East Legon mansion in Accra.

Fiifi Pratt, who was right behind him, could be heard shouting in disbelief over the magnificence he was seeing and began singing the praises of Despite.

Despite quickly looked at him and said in Twi, "Gyae rough no," a comment which made Fiifi Pratt burst out laughing.

He kept singing the praises of Dr Kwame Despite as the business mogul kept walking, not minding the fact that he was being filmed.

This comes after Despite gave a now-viral interview to Fiifi Pratt, where he denied claims that he supported any of Daddy Lumba's embattled wives.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Peeps react to the Despite mansion

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised Despite for putting up such an edifice in the capital. Others also urged him not to pay heed to certain claims that naysayers have made about him in recent weeks.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"This man motivates me to work no matter how small I may start. Because with selling cassettes he has been able to do this, so just imagine me as a whole university graduate. Nice mansion though, Nyame nhyira wo."

Freechaser reacted:

"Obaa Tiwaa, five generations won’t reach his achievements in life."

Ama UKTV MuSk & Global Show added:

"Why do you have to look for money and stop the insults on social media?"

Fein indicated:

"I’m praying that I’ll get money and do more than Father Kwame Despite did."

Joe added:

"He is a blessing for the nation Ghana, Dr. Despite."

Sharoneagyeman wrote:

"It is not easy to be a rich man in Ghana oo. Our minds are conditioned to hate successful men. I think it is because of JJ Rawlings, when he came and made all rich people look bad in the eyes of the public."

Papa Shee defends Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Papa Shee has defended Dr Osei Kwame Despite amid the beef over Daddy Lumba’s passing.

Setting the record straight, Papa Shee said that, contrary to social media rumours, Despite had played no part in the ongoing feud between the late legend’s wives.

Papa Shee also said that Despite has nothing to do with the reported use of Despite Media to tarnish the reputation of Maame Akosua Serwaa.

