An associate of the lady King Paluta disrespected at a party in London, has addressed the singer's remarks about the incident

In a video, the UK-based lady shared several allegations about the musician's disrespectful conduct before the event

The lady's comments come amid public backlash from Ghanaians on social media against King Paluta over the incident

An assistant of the UK-based Ghanaian lady who was insulted by award-winning musician King Paluta during a musical performance at an event in London in June 2025 has broken her silence amid renewed public discourse about the incident.

In recent weeks, King Paluta has received backlash from a section of Ghanaians for a lack of bookings on high-profile musical events during the Christmas festivities and a perceived decline in his music career after a stellar 2024 brought him major awards.

The criticisms of the Makoma hitmaker were tied to an unfortunate heated exchange the singer had with an attendee at a private event.

King Paluta speaks amid backlash over incident

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, King Paluta attempted to justify his actions by explaining that he had endured constant bullying and insults from fans.

He admitted that what he did to the female fan was wrong and that he would never encourage his child to behave the same way.

He angrily stated that important personalities respect and bow down to him, but the lady, who has a bad fashion sense, provoked him, and he could not take it anymore.

King Paluta emphasised that he has blood running through his veins and would not tolerate such behaviour again.

The singer also stated that he would only apologise to the lady if she accepted responsibility for her role in the incident.

The Instagram video of King Paluta speaking about the incident is below:

UK lady speaks on King Paluta incident

In a phone conversation with Trouble Carlos on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, the UK-based lady accused King Paluta of not honouring the agreement he had signed with her club, Diamond Divez, over a year ago before the event in June.

She noted that the musician refused to promote the party on his social media pages until he was forced by their associate to record a video at his residence in Ghana.

The UK-based lady claimed that King Paluta later demanded more money from them months after signing a contract to perform at their boat party in London.

She alleged that the Makoma hitmaker requested for his manager's travel fees to be added to his money after he failed to secure a visa at the embassy.

The lady claimed that King Paluta disrespected them after she and her club members booked a flight from Kumasi to Accra for him to get his visa.

She claimed that her club members were angered by the musician's actions and were hesitant to pick him up at the airport after he landed in the UK.

The UK-based lady claimed that King Paluta had no intentions of showing up at the event and that she and her colleagues were worried about him not showing up following their massive investment.

Speaking about the incident, she claimed that the musician got upset with the chairwoman of her club after she frowned at him during his performance.

She also denied King Paluta's claims of being verbally attacked by her and her club members at the all-white boat party.

The TikTok video of the UK-based lady speaking about the incident with King Paluta is below:

What happened between King Paluta and fan?

King Paluta was booked as a high-profile performer at an all-white boat party in London on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Numerous UK-based Ghanaian TikTok personalities, including Trouble Carlos, attended the private event.

King Paluta's performance at the boat party took an unexpected twist when the singer insulted a female attendee mid-performance.

According to eyewitness accounts, the event attendee appeared visibly uninterested in the musician's performance and allegedly signalled for him to end his set prematurely and exit the stage.

The female fan's gesture did not go down well with King Paluta, who paused his performance to express his dissatisfaction.

In a video shared by popular social media personality Sandy Best on TikTok, the 2025 TGMA Most Popular Song award winner was spotted unleashing a flurry of insults at the female fan, which stirred mixed reactions from the crowd.

Despite the efforts of other event attendees, the musician, who was still offended by the guest's remarks, continued to hurl insults at her before resuming his performance.

The TikTok video of King Paluta insulting the female fan at the event is below:

Lady's remarks about King Paluta stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ekowmoorezeeshun commented:

"You see why I always say when there is a problem, don’t listen to one side."

Dotstudioz said:

"As at now, King Paluta’s career has ended."

Okoro Sakina wrote:

"King Paluta didn't try koraa."

Ola criticises Empress over King Paluta disrespect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ola Michael criticised Empress Gifty for allowing her guests on United Showbiz to allegedly disrespect King Paluta on the show.

In a video, the radio presenter called out the gospel musician's TV presenting skills and for not stopping Bullgod and MC Yaa Yeboah from insulting the For The Popping hitmaker.

Ola Michael's criticisms of Empress Gifty triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

