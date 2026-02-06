The famous Ghanaian singer, Diana Asamoah, has spoken after Prophet Bernard ElBernard's prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong failed

This comes after the prophet predicted victory for the former MP for Asin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, during the just-ended NPP primaries

Social media users have reacted to Diana Asamoah's controversial statement about the founder and leader of SpiritLife Revival Ministry

The ‘Anopa Wim’ hit maker, Diana Asamoah, has reacted after Prophet Bernard ElBernard’s prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong failed to materialise during the NPP flagbearer race.

Diana Asamoah sends a bold message to Prophet Bernard ElBernard after his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong failed. Image credit: @ Prophet Bernard ElBernard, @ The Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Source: Facebook

Before the NPP primaries that took place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, the man of God predicted a victory for the politician and businessman. He affirmed his prediction on several occasions, indicating that he was sure of his statement.

Unfortunately, after hours of intense voting, Dr Bawumia emerged as the winner with 56.48% of the vote, while Kennedy Agyapong came second with 23.76%.

The final result meant that the prophecy issued by the leader of SpiritLife Revival Ministry, Prophet ElBernard, had flopped, sparking massive debate on social media. The Man of God had forecast a win for former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

ElBernard declares temporal withdrawal from political prophecies

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Prophet ElBernard declared his intention to take a break from publicly sharing visions regarding political affairs.

He expressed his commitment to stepping back from public teaching, preaching, and pulpit ministry for a defined period.

The decision reflected his desire for personal reflection, prayer, and the pursuit of wise counsel. He elaborated that this pause was to enhance accountability surrounding how prophetic revelations are received, interpreted, and communicated, ensuring that such messages are in alignment with divine guidance.

Diana Asamoah reacts to ElBernard's failed prophecy

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah sent a bold message to Prophet ElBernard, asking him to go on five years leave without sharing the word of God with his congregants.

“Instead of the one-year, you need to go on five year leave, and if by the end of the years, the second coming of God is here, you will know you messed up”, the singer indicated.

The award-winning musician added that if the prophet had spoken the true word of God, he wouldn't have found himself wanting. She further advised Ghanaians to rely solely on the word of God.

Watch the TikTok video of Diana Asamoah below:

Diana Asamoah's message to ElBernard sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the singer sent a bold message to Prophet ElBernard.

Biko wrote:

“Pastor Bernard is a good, true man of God.”

Hansaam wrote:

“Does it mean God's angels lied to him?”

Ewuraba Asah wrote:

“Asem no aduro headquarters. Oh, Aunty Diana.”

Asantewaa wrote:

“That is what I keep on saying, plenty of biblical messages are there, but they keep indulging the church in politics.”

Watch the TikTok video of Prof. Gyampo speaking on Prophet Bernard ElBernard's failed prophecy:

Prophet Bernard ElBernard's victory prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong during the NPP primaries fails to materialise. Image credit: @ Prophet Bernard ElBernard

Source: Facebook

Gyampo reacts to ElBernard’s failed flagbearer prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof. Gyampo, speaking in an interview on TV3, suggested that Prophet ElBernard should be punished as a deterrent for other pastors.

He added that prophets have no business predicting the winner of an election and, as such, should desist from engaging in such practices.

Source: YEN.com.gh