President John Mahama has detailed what his NDC administration inherited from Nana Akufo-Addo's NPP government

He described Ghana as a 'sick country' facing debt distress, poor governance, and broken systems in key sectors

Mahama’s traditional fugu outfit also sparked social media reactions during his state visit to Zambia in February 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has opened up about the difficulties his administration inherited from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said that he took over a troubled nation, characterised by a fragile economy and a poor governance system.

President John Mahama laments the poor state of governance his administration inherited from Nana Akufo-Addo during his state visit to Zambia.

President Mahama made these remarks on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, while addressing a Ghanaian community during his three-day state visit to Zambia.

He said the country he inherited was bedevilled with serious economic challenges, with problems across the health, education, and agriculture sectors.

Mahama also stated that the situation he encountered was further compounded by Ghana's debt distress, which had eroded investor confidence and limited the country's access to international financial support.

According to Citinewsroom, the president stated:

“We inherited a country that was sick. The economy was in crisis, and governance was in tatters. We had so many issues in health, education, and agriculture, and most of all, we had defaulted on our debt. Our debt-to-GDP had risen above 100%, and nobody wanted to lend to Ghana again.

“So we fought the election and we said our objective was to win power and reset Ghana in all sectors and I likened it to resetting a computer to work properly again," he added.

According to President Mahama, these harsh realities informed the message and mission of his 2024 election campaign.

He said he decided to be upfront with Ghanaians, telling them about the challenges ahead and the need for a total reset of the country's economic and governance system.

The president further stated that his main goal of seeking reelection was solely to reset the country and revive its institutions and economy.

Zambians mock President John Mahama's fugu and describe it as a blouse during his state visit to the country.

Mahama's fugu outfit sparks reactions from Zambians

During the visit, President Mahama wore a traditional Ghanaian attire known as fugu or smock, which is deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of northern Ghana, where he hails from.

The traditional outfit, which is highly regarded as a symbol of identity, pride, and cultural expression, drew mixed reactions from some Zambians online, with many of them mockingly describing it as a blouse.

However, these remarks from the Zambians sparked responses from some Ghanaians, who took it upon themselves to educate their fellow Africans on what fugu is and its significance.

