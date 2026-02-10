Prophet Foster Kodzo Hevi has made a concerning prophetic declaration about President John Dramani Mahama

In a video, the preacher issued a stern warning to the president regarding a member of his personal staff

Prophet Foster Kodzo Hevi's doom prophecy for President John Mahama has triggered mixed reactions online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Foster Kodzo Hevi, a popular Ghanaian man of God, has shared a doom prophecy concerning President John Dramani Mahama.

Prophet Foster Kodzo Hevi shares a doom prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama, sparking concern online. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Foster Kodzo Hevi

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based broadcast station Mothers 102.7 FM, the prophet cautioned the president over an impending danger to his life.

Prophet Hevi appealed to President Mahama to replace the current chef in charge of preparing his daily meals with another individual, stating:

"If he can, he should change his chef. I am not saying that he can't do it. But if possible, he should change the person who cooks food for him."

The prophet noted that the president was loved by Ghanaians and bore the responsibility of overseeing the affairs of the nation.

Prophet Hevi added that President Mahama needed to make an urgent reshuffling of his staff to avoid possible consequences.

The TikTok video of Prophet Hevi sharing his prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama is below:

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for President Mahama

Prophet Hevi's prophecy about Mahama comes a few months after Prophet Roja prophesied doom for the president and the NDC government in 2026.

Preaching to his congregation at the recent Boxing Day Watch Night service at his Roja City International Ministry church in Accra on Friday, December 26, 2025, the prophet claimed to have seen betrayal in the NDC government.

Prophet Roja claimed that he had received a vision where some influential figures around President Mahama would betray him in 2026, saying:

"Let us pray. I am seeing betrayal in the NDC government. I am seeing that the people around the president, in the realms of the spirit in 2026, will betray him."

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government in 2026 at a church service event on December 26, 2025. Photo source: De Lighter Roja, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The controversial prophet, who gained prominence for his accurate doom prophecy about the late Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah's demise several months ago, claimed that a scandal would emerge in public.

He noted that several secrets would also appear.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja prophesying doom for President Mahama and his NDC government is below:

Prophet Hevi's prophecy for Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Eddie commented:

"The first lady should do the cooking while Farida helps simply."

Joe wrote:

"You heard there is going to be a reshuffle, and you are adding to change his chef. Eii these people 😂."

Nana Adjei said:

"Chacha nkoaa. Wei mo. Obiaa b3wu, including yourself, dabiaa prophecy. Fear, aden kindly save your family because they need you more. Thank you, sir."

Keep cool (Time tells) commented:

"If the chef was to be your family member, would you say that?"

Prophet Omega shares doom prophecy for Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Omega had shared a doom prophecy for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries.

In a video, he claimed the former vice president would not lead his party, despite winning the NPP primaries, and detailed the only way he could lead the nation.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh